Eon Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, a healthcare IT company, identifies patients at risk for future disease and longitudinally tracks care, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. This attestation provides evidence that Eon has a commitment to deliver high quality healthcare services to its clients and demonstrates they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place to protect healthcare data.

Earlier this year, Eon received its SOC 2 Type I attestation and the continuation to the Type II audit proves Eon's strong commitment to security. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. A SOC 2 Type II report is an attestation of controls at a service organization over a period of time as opposed to a point in time. KirkpatrickPrice's audit report verifies the suitability of the design and operational effectiveness of Eon's controls to meet the SOC 2 standards.

"We see many healthcare security breaches due to lax policy controls, and surprisingly, still see cloud vendors ride the coattails of their data center's security certification without employing their own rigorous controls," says Eon founder and co-CEO, Akrum Alzubaidi, DO, FCCP. "As Eon continues to enable large and small hospital systems to remove data silos, SOC2 assurances are now the expectation from our clients. Achieving this milestone demonstrates our commitment to making large scale patient management platforms safe and adoptable enterprise wide solutions."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria. Eon has selected the HIPAA, security and availability categories for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Eon delivers trust-based healthcare services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this SOC 2 Type II audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Eon's controls."

About EON

Eon is a Denver-based healthcare technology company dedicated to defying disease by revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among healthcare professionals. This ensures the right data reaches the right people at the right time. Eon is expanding outside of lung and moving into additional incidental disease identification and management and is now a comprehensive incidental platform to better manage patients at-risk for disease. For more information visit www.EonHealth.com or contact info@eonhealth.com and follow Eon on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 900 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.

