Eon Welcomes Michael Mucha as CCO to Further Accelerate Revenue Growth and Market Share

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech leader Eon , whose mission is to make patients healthier and healthcare affordable, is pleased to welcome Michael Mucha as its chief commercial officer. Mucha, who most recently was senior vice president of customer success and chief strategy officer at Qventus, will be responsible for the company's commercial strategy and the development of growth initiatives. It's the first time Eon has had such a role.

Michael Mucha

At Eon, Mucha plans significant expansion of all aspects of the sales, marketing, and customer success functions, allowing clients and future clients the benefit of an extraordinary customer journey, from their first interaction with Eon, to an ongoing partnership post go-live.

"We're investing and we're investing big," he said. "We're bringing in very senior, experienced industry experts and then we're going to invest big in the teams around them to go after this market at scale. The industry has been underserved by the people who operate in the space today. Eon's outcomes and the pace of our growth are being driven by the fact that we deliver on financial and clinical outcomes, and our users love the system."

"Michael's track record of propelling revenue means Eon's growth, which Inc . recently confirmed at 999% over three years, is headed into entirely new territory," said Christine Spraker, co-CEO of Eon. "Eon can only make more patients healthier by expanding to more hospital systems, so I'm thrilled that Michael chose Eon. Making strategic initiatives come to life is what he specializes in, and as a company, we're not interested in waste or mediocrity. We care about results and Michael creates results."

In his previous role, Michael led 15x growth in annual recurring revenue and improved net retention by 40%, enabling Series B and C round funding of $80+ million.

"Eon stands to accelerate its already-rapid growth because its Eon Patient Management and Care Management platforms simultaneously address the clinical and financial challenges that providers face in tracking incidental and actionable findings," Mucha said.

"We have a large and happy existing customer base, a group of customers who are seeing meaningful clinical and financial value every day," he said. "That's because we help them identify and treat disease proactively. We reduce the administrative burden on care team members. And we are actively helping our partners recover from the financial pressures of what is now two-plus years of pandemic-driven volume suppression."

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Christine Spraker, co-CEO, Eon, 303.870.4042 or [email protected].

About Eon

Eon is a health data science company that utilizes computational linguistics and care management to track incidental and actionable findings across a variety of medical disciplines throughout the course of a patient's health journey. Eon exists to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to make patients healthier and health care affordable.

SOURCE Eon