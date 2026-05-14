EONSEN Pack Expands Global Operations With Increased Production Capacity

DONGGUAN, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EONSEN Pack Group announced its global expansion following a major production upgrade, with capacity reaching up to 1,200 tons per month. The move comes as demand for high-performance packaging continues to grow across industries such as consumer electronics and new energy. As part of this expansion, the company has launched a dedicated global B2B platform to support direct integration with overseas supply chains.

The expansion is backed by a completed upgrade to a 60,000-square-meter automated industrial park in Dongguan. The facility now operates 34 automated bag-making lines with a monthly output of 35.1 million units, alongside 15 fully automatic blown film lines. The company has also introduced a 2.2-meter ultra-wide production line designed to support large-format packaging for products such as display panels and industrial equipment.

EONSEN Pack is targeting key international markets including North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, as well as Russia and Central Asia, strengthening its role as a supply chain partner for manufacturers requiring high-volume, precision-engineered packaging.

In addition to its established presence in consumer electronics and toy packaging—serving global brands such as Xiaomi and the world's No. 1 toy brand—the company is expanding into pet food, daily chemical, and personal care packaging. These markets demand a combination of strong barrier performance, durability, and high-quality printing for retail presentation.

To address these needs, EONSEN offers a range of packaging solutions, including stand-up pouches, spout pouches for liquid applications, shaped pouches designed to enhance shelf appeal, and roll stock films optimized for automated Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) systems. The company also manufactures lay flat pouches, box pouches for premium display packaging, protective bubble pouches for fragile electronics, and heavy-duty FIBC bulk bags for industrial materials and large-volume transport. This portfolio allows EONSEN to support both consumer-facing brands and industrial supply chains within a unified manufacturing system.

"Packaging is the armor of the product; if the armor has a crack, the soul inside will be damaged," said Kingsley Lin, Founder of EONSEN Pack. "That principle continues to guide how we approach quality and engineering as we expand globally."

EONSEN Pack's expansion is supported by strengthened global compliance and manufacturing performance. To meet the requirements of highly regulated international markets, the company maintains a 99.8% product yield rate and holds a comprehensive portfolio of certifications, including ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and the IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. It also supports evolving ESG and safety requirements through Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) certifications, while remaining compliant with RoHS, REACH, and Halogen-Free standards.

To support global supply chain demands, the company offers fast and predictable lead times, with sampling typically completed within 3–7 days and standard production cycles ranging from 7–15 days depending on order complexity. This enables international partners to maintain stable inventory planning and reduce supply disruptions.

The company continues to invest in material innovation and process optimization to support industries such as electronics, new energy, and industrial manufacturing, where packaging performance plays a critical role in product protection and logistics efficiency.

About EONSEN Pack

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dongguan, China, EONSEN Pack is a manufacturer of custom flexible packaging solutions. The company operates a 60,000-square-meter automated facility and provides packaging for industries including consumer electronics, semiconductor, new energy, toys, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit: eonsenpack.com

SOURCE EONSEN Pack