Eoptolink Demonstrates Industry 1st 200G/lane LPOs with 100G/lane 800G LPOs Entering Mass Production

CHENGDU, China and SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions, shows at OFC 2024 the industry first linear-drive pluggable optics (LPO) operating at 200G per lambda.

LPO transceivers are designed without DSPs or CDRs, resulting in lower power consumption and significantly less latency. Eoptolink 800G OSFP DR4 LPO transceivers utilize a silicon photonics PIC that transmits 4 parallel channels at 200Gb/s. Reduced power and latency performance has resulted in an increasing interest in LPO modules for switch to server and GPU to GPU connectivity in High Performance Computing applications such as AI and ML clusters.

The purpose of this demonstration is to show that LPO and half-retimed solutions are a viable alternative for higher data-rate applications using 200G per lambda.

In addition, Eoptolink has launched the 2nd generation of its 100G/lane 800G and 400G LPO products for single-mode applications in OSFP, QSFP-DD and QSFP112 form-factors. The second generation of Eoptolink 800G and 400G LPO products enables users to achieve full TP2 compliance at the optical transmit interface of the modules. Both gen1 and gen2 LPOs are now available in high volume production.

"The exploration of LPOs in NIC and GPU applications are becoming increasingly popular, modern ASICs on the NICs allow full TP2 and TP3 compliance at the optical interface and at the same time LPOs offer cost, power and latency advantages", said Sean Davies, VP Sales, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. "Eoptolink is a founding member of the recently launched LPO MSA to help to develop the specifications for networking equipment and optics, which are required to enable a broad ecosystem of interoperable LPO solutions."

Live demonstrations of the LPO transceivers will be conducted, together with 1.6T, 800G and 50G PON high-performance optical transceiver solutions, at Eoptolink's booth #3127 at OFC 2024, San Diego, CA and welcome to visit us and see the results for yourself.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a publicly traded company in China, is a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

