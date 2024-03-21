Eoptolink Demonstrating Industry 1st 200G VCSEL Based Optical Transceiver Solution at OFC 2024

CHENGDU, China and SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions, is demonstrating a Industry 1st multimode optical transceiver operating at 212Gb/s per lambda during OFC 2024.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) operating at 850nm are the dominant optical laser technology for less than 100m transmission distance of short reach connectivity. At OFC 2024 in San Diego, Eoptolink is demonstrating an optical link using transceivers with VCSEL transmitters operating at 212 Gb/s.

VCSEL lasers operating at 106Gb/s are incorporated in many of today's short reach links built with 400G SR4 and 800G SR8 optical transceivers. The next evolutionary step is to increase the data-rate in these connections to 212 Gb/s. By demonstrating a 212 Gb/s optical link using VCSEL lasers, Eoptolink is validating that VCSEL technology is one of the contenders for short reach datacenter and AI/ML cluster connectivity.

"Eoptolink continues to lead the way as an optical transceiver innovator and we are excited to get early access to this 200G VCSEL technology", explains Dirk Lutz, Distinguished Engineer, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. "Eoptolink has an excellent execution track record, which is one of the key reasons why companies choose to partner with Eoptolink to explore the cutting-edge technologies."

We will be showing live demonstrations of a 200G VCSEL link, together with 1.6T, 800G, LPO and 50G PON high-performance optical transceiver solutions, at Eoptolink's booth #3127 at OFC 2024, San Diego, CA and welcome to visit us.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a publicly traded company in China, is a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

Contact Us

China(HQ): No.510 Wulian Avenue, Chengdu 610200

USA: 3191 Laurelview Court, Fremont, CA 94538

Thailand: 390/21 Moo 2, Khao Khan Song, Sriracha, Chonburi 20110

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd