Eoptolink Demos IMDD 400G per Lambda Based 1.6T DR4 Optical Transceiver Solution at OFC 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd., a global leader and innovator in advanced optical interconnect solutions, today announced the demonstration of its next-generation IMDD 400G per-lambda based 1.6T DR4 OSFP transceiver at OFC 2026.

As AI applications expand across industries, the demand for AI infrastructure capable of supporting high-performance training and inference is driving a rapid evolution in AI cluster interconnects. This trend is reflected in the roadmap for high-speed optical transceivers, progressing toward 800G, 1.6T, and 3.2T.

Currently, 100G/lambda-based 800G optical transceivers are being deployed in high volumes, while 200G/lambda-based 1.6T products are ramping up. At the same time, the industry is accelerating the development of next-generation technologies based on 400G per lambda.

Eoptolink's 1.6T DR4 OSFP transceiver uses a state-of-the-art (8:4) PAM4 DSP that bridges an 8×200G electrical interface to a 4×400G optical interface. The electrical GAUI-8 interface enables the use of the module in today's 102.4T switches. Compared with the previous-generation 1.6T DR8 (8×200G) architecture, the solution reduces the required fiber count by 50%. The transceiver also provides a migration path to connect existing 102.4T switches to future platforms using 400G-per-lane transmission interfaces.

"This product successfully validates the feasibility of 400G-per-lane optical interfaces," said Dirk Lutz, Distinguished Engineer at Eoptolink. "This industry-first module enables us to test and characterize 400G-per-lane transmission. In addition to evaluating optical performance, we can also perform functional testing in existing switches to better understand the system requirements for these next-generation optical interfaces."

Eoptolink will be showcasing its latest 12.8T XPO, 400G/lambda-1.6T DR4 and 200G/lambda-1.6T FRO/LRO/LPO series optical transceiver solutions, at the Eoptolink booth #1211 during OFC 2026, Los Angeles, CA. We invite you to visit our booth to experience the performance of these solutions first-hand.

