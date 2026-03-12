Eoptolink Joins XPO MSA and Unveils Industry-First 12.8 Tbps Liquid-Cooled Pluggable Optics for AI Data Centers

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd., a global leader and innovator in advanced optical interconnect solutions, today announced the launch of its industry-first 12.8T XPO product, a next-generation pluggable optical transceiver engineered to support a wide range of AI data center architectures, including scale-up, scale-out, and metro-reach fabrics.

Offering an impressive throughput of 12.8 Tbps, the Eoptolink XPO features 64 lanes operating at 200 Gbps, achieving a record-breaking front-panel density of 204.8 Tbps within a compact 4-RU rack. This represents a 4X improvement compared with current 1.6T OSFP solutions.

Additionally, the module integrates a cold plate capable of supporting up to 400W of cooling per module, ensuring reliable operation in high-power environments. The XPO architecture also provides deployment flexibility with support for linear, half-retimed, and fully-retimed interfaces.

"XPO modules address key challenges our customers and the industry are facing as network bandwidth requirements continue to scale," said Sean Davies, Vice President of Sales at Eoptolink. "Liquid cooling enables higher-power optical modules while maintaining thermal efficiency, allowing much greater port density. At the same time, front-panel pluggability preserves the serviceability and deployment flexibility that operators rely on."

Eoptolink has also joined the XPO Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) as a founding member. The XPO MSA is an industry collaboration focused on defining a new class of high-density, liquid-cooled pluggable optics. By joining the XPO MSA, Eoptolink will contribute its expertise in high-speed optical transceiver design and manufacturing to support the development and commercialization of next-generation optical interconnect solutions for AI infrastructure and cloud data centers.

Eoptolink will be showcasing its latest 12.8T XPO, 400G/lambda-1.6T DR4, and 200G/lambda-1.6T FRO/LRO/LPO series optical transceiver solutions at the Eoptolink booth #1211 during OFC 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Visitors are invited to stop by the booth to experience the performance of these solutions first-hand.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. is a global leader and innovator in advanced optical interconnect solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI/ML Cluster, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

