Eoptolink Launches SFP112 Optical Transceiver Portfolio at OFC 2024

CHENGDU, China and SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions, launches a family of 100G SFP112 transceivers at OFC 2024.

SFP112 form-factor transceivers offer the highest single module port density for 100G connectivity. Both the optical and electrical signals operate at 106Gb/s data rate and utilize the KP4 FEC of the host system, resulting is low latency variations.

Eoptolink's 100G SFP112 portfolio consists of DR, FR, LR and ER versions fulfilling IEEE 802.ck and 100G lambda MSA requirements. They are able to span 500m, 2km, 10km and 40km transmission distances respectively.

"This is a natural part of our evolutionary roadmap," explains Sean Davies, VP Sales, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. "The SFP form factor has always been the final form-factor for all previous data-rates and now 100G single lambda transmission can be addressed with SFP112. The SerDes of the host ASICs are now starting to rapidly shift to support 100G CAUI-1, thus enabling this new form-factor."

Live demonstrations of the 100G SFP112 series modules will be conducted, together with 1.6T, 800G, LPO and 50g PON high-performance optical transceiver solutions, at Eoptolink's booth #3127 at OFC 2024, San Diego, CA and we welcome you to come along and see the results for yourself.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a publicly traded company in China, is a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

Contact Us

China(HQ): No.510 Wulian Avenue, Chengdu 610200

USA: 3191 Laurelview Court, Fremont, CA 94538

Thailand: 390/21 Moo 2, Khao Khan Song, Sriracha, Chonburi 20110

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.