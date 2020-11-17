eOriginal Releases Remote Online Notarization HUB to Provide Maximum Closing Choice and Flexibility for Lenders and Settlement Agents

BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eOriginal , the trusted leader in digital lending technology, today announced the release of ClosingCenter 2.3, which includes Remote Online Notarization (RON) Hub, offering lenders increased flexibility for delivering remote and contactless mortgage closings.

Building on the recent ClosingCenter 2.2 release of remote pre-close capabilities, ClosingCenter 2.3 further simplifies remote closing day execution with pre-built RON solution integrations that connect borrowers with notary signing agents in a secure digital closing room.

"Lenders finally have a simple way to intelligently activate RON capabilities for their settlement agent partners and borrowers," said Simon Moir, Chief Product Officer, eOriginal. "We have designed our RON strategy to be simple and open, so that our partners have the flexibility to choose from an ecosystem of trusted partners to get their deals done."

ClosingCenter's RON Hub, anchored by partners Notarize and Nexsys Clear Sign, allows lenders to activate the best-fit RON solution for every mortgage closing.

"In 2020, RON became an essential service to ensure closings continued uninterrupted, and now more than ever, lenders need RON tools that empower and optimize their workflow," said Pat Kinsel, CEO at Notarize. "Within ClosingCenter 2.3, we're thrilled that Notarize will be available to meet lenders – and their customers – in that crucial moment to enable a simple and streamlined closing experience."

"Lenders may feel overwhelmed when they look at the complex landscape of digital closings. We get that," said Mike Lyon, Executive Vice President of Nexsys Technologies. "Through our partnership with eOriginal, we're proud to provide Remote Online Notarization solutions that deliver the maximum value for lenders in a format that's easy-to-use, intuitive and in an intimidation-free format for everyone."

By delivering flexible support for fully remote mortgage closings, ClosingCenter 2.3 furthers eOriginal's mission to ensure that lending is frictionless, secure and trusted, from the close to the secondary market.

For more information on ClosingCenter 2.3 and eOriginal, visit www.eOriginal.com .

About eOriginal

eOriginal is the trusted leader in digital lending technology. Our proven platform securely digitizes the lending process from the borrower to the secondary market. We enable lenders, investors, and their partners to create, manage and monetize digital loans. eOriginal is the only company to provide Digital Asset Certainty – the assurance that digital loans meet and maintain the highest level of legal enforceability and compliance. With 600+ customers, eOriginal's unparalleled ecosystem enables frictionless, secure and trusted transactions of digital loan assets.

