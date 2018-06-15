EOS - The 3rd Generation Blockchain, is Up and Running

It happened! 150 million votes have been cast and the EOS blockchain has become activated
MONTREAL, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Thanks to the support of the worldwide EOS token holder community and the global collaboration of block producer candidates, on Thursday June 14th at 1:45 pm (EST) EOS Canada held the top position as the first roster of 21 Block Producers were officially elected. Block Producers around the globe are now producing blocks, and all the features of the chain are now operational!
The EOS network will lead the introduction of 3rd generation blockchains into mainstream adoption. For Marc-Antoine Ross, President and CEO at EOS Canada "As custodians of the network, we want to help secure and lead this revolution through the 6 pillars on which we shine as a Block Producer: Technology, Experience, Tools, Leadership, Education, and Stability".
About EOS Canada
EOS Canada is a Canadian EOS Block Producer, leading through technology. Founded by a team of serial tech entrepreneurs, EOS Canada is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and is backed by Diagram Ventures, a venture launchpad building Canadian-based, global tech champions in insurance, financial services, and healthcare.
EOS Canada builds unique development, testing, and production tools to enable developers and businesses to embrace blockchain technology to build a decentralized world, as well as for the benefit of the whole community.
