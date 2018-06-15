The EOS network will lead the introduction of 3rd generation blockchains into mainstream adoption. For Marc-Antoine Ross, President and CEO at EOS Canada "As custodians of the network, we want to help secure and lead this revolution through the 6 pillars on which we shine as a Block Producer: Technology, Experience, Tools, Leadership, Education, and Stability".

About EOS Canada

EOS Canada is a Canadian EOS Block Producer, leading through technology. Founded by a team of serial tech entrepreneurs, EOS Canada is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and is backed by Diagram Ventures, a venture launchpad building Canadian-based, global tech champions in insurance, financial services, and healthcare.

EOS Canada builds unique development, testing, and production tools to enable developers and businesses to embrace blockchain technology to build a decentralized world, as well as for the benefit of the whole community.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eos---the-3rd-generation-blockchain-is-up-and-running-300666974.html

SOURCE EOS Canada