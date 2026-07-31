EOS BUILDS ON ITS LIP CARE LEADERSHIP WITH LAUNCH OF DEWY LIP SHINE

The brand's first care-meets-color lip hybrid delivers nourishing care with effortless color and shine in a single swipe.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eos, the beloved Gen Z beauty and personal care brand, is expanding its lip portfolio with the launch of Dewy Lip Shine—the ultimate care-meets-color hybrid that delivers a glossy, balm-like finish, long-lasting hydration, and universally flattering color in every swipe.

eos Dewy Lip Shine collection

Building on the expertise that made eos the #1 organic lip balm brand in America*, Dewy Lip Shine brings together the nourishing care consumers expect from eos with the effortless color and shine they increasingly seek. Designed as a swipe-and-go essential, the new formula pairs skincare-inspired benefits with buildable color payoff for an elevated everyday lip experience.

"Lip care has evolved beyond a basic beauty essential. Today, consumers expect products that treat, enhance and elevate their everyday routines," said Soyoung Kang, President of eos. "With Dewy Lip Shine, we created a formula that puts care first without compromising color or shine. It's everything our community loves about eos—sensorial, high-performing and approachable—reimagined in a completely new format."

Powered by eos' signature Cashmere Smooth™ Complex featuring shea, cocoa and argan butters and oils, Dewy Lip Shine combines the cushiony comfort of a balm with the luminous finish of a gloss. The breathable formula glides effortlessly onto lips, delivering medium, buildable color, natural-looking shine and dermatologist-recommended care that's gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Available in five crave-worthy shades inspired by beloved treats and beverages, each Dewy Lip Shine pairs universally wearable color with an equally irresistible flavor experience:

Strawberry Milk – a creamy strawberry milkshake with a rosy pink tint

Peach Fizz – a bubbly peach soda with a neutral peach tint

Jelly Donut – a warm jelly donut with a mauve berry tint

Dirty Chai – a caramel chai latte with a cozy beige tint

'Nilla Glaze – a glazed donut-inspired flavor with glossy, clear shine

Alongside Dewy Lip Shine, eos has recently expanded its lip and body care portfolios with two new Cashmere Lip Butter flavors—Crème de Pistachio and Strawberry Dream—and three new Cashmere Whipped Oil Butter scents: Fresh & Cozy, Crème de Pistachio, and Pink Champagne. Together, these launches continue eos' ongoing commitment to making everyday self-care more indulgent, sensorial and accessible.

eos' Dewy Lip Shine ($9.99) is available at evolutionofsmooth.com and will be available at select retailers nationwide later this month. Cashmere Lip Butter ($6.99) and Cashmere Whipped Oil Butter ($12.99) are available now at evolutionofsmooth.com and at additional retailers nationwide this summer.

About eos:

Founded in New York in 2009, eos, aka Evolution of Smooth, is an innovative beauty and personal care brand that has redefined skin care for a new generation of consumers. eos is dedicated to turning everyday routines into joyful, sensorial experiences through high-quality products that feel premium yet remain accessible. From its iconic lip balm spheres to viral body lotions and cult-favorite shave creams, eos delivers uncompromising performance incorporating clean, natural, cruelty-free and sustainable ingredients.

Today, eos ranks among the fastest-growing personal care brands in North America. With a mission to delight consumers, eos combines best-in-class product design, prestige-level fragrances and dermatologist-tested formulas that work as good as they look and smell. The brand has built a passionate fanbase, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, through authentic, digital-first marketing and a strong cultural presence across social media platforms. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com.

*NielsenIQ across xAOC L52W in USDA organic lip balm

SOURCE eos Products