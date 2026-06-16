eos Expands Its Fragrance Playbook with New Beach Waves and Toasted Marshmallow Body Care

The new Body Lotion and Body Mist scents build on eos' fragrance equity with two new wearable profiles designed for layering, self-expression, and everyday obsession

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eos, the Gen Z beauty brand known for turning everyday routines into sensorial experiences, announced the launch of Beach Waves and Toasted Marshmallow, two new additions to its growing fragrance body portfolio. Available in both Body Lotion and Body Mist, the new scents bring distinct, highly wearable fragrance profiles to the eos collection.

eos Beach Waves and Toasted Marshmallow 24H Moisture Body Lotion and Cashmere Body Mist

Fragrance is more personal than ever, and consumers are building scent wardrobes that shift with their mood. eos is leading that shift with body care that pairs high-performance skin benefits with long-lasting, memorable scent. Beach Waves and Toasted Marshmallow add two new scent personalities to the mix: one radiant, fresh, and transportive; the other warm, nostalgic, and craveable.

"Fragrance has always been one of the most powerful parts of the eos experience," said Soyoung Kang, President of eos. "Our community expects body care to do more than perform. They want it to smell incredible, feel personal, and become part of how they express themselves every day. Beach Waves and Toasted Marshmallow expand that experience with two distinct scent profiles that are culturally relevant, highly wearable, and unmistakably eos."

Beach Waves: The Rise of Solar Fragrance

Inspired by sea, sun, sand, and carefree escapes, Beach Waves is fresh, airy, and radiant - blending pineapple punch and mandarin with tiaré flower, sunny starfruit, salted coconut, and warm sands for a scent that feels effortless and endlessly wearable.

And while it captures the feeling of a beach getaway, Beach Waves is made for year-round wear. It's warm, easy, and optimistic in every season.

Toasted Marshmallow: Comfort, Nostalgia, and the Next Wave of Gourmand

Marshmallow is having a moment. TikTok views about marshmallow fragrance content are up +104% YOY*, and Toasted Marshmallow is eos' signature take on the trend. Inspired by golden-hour moments, beach bonfires, and the comforting familiarity of favorite memories, the scent balances indulgence with sophistication.

Featuring notes of toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, caramelized sugar, heliotrope, smoky birch, and vanilla malt, Toasted Marshmallow delivers a warm, craveable fragrance experience that feels both nostalgic and modern.

Together, Beach Waves and Toasted Marshmallow represent eos' growing fragrance lineup and the ways fans can mix, layer, and make scent their own. The new collections join fan-favorite scents including Vanilla Cashmere, Fresh & Cozy, Strawberry Dream, Jasmine Peach, Pink Champagne, Pomegranate Raspberry, Coconut Waters, and Crème de Pistachio, offering consumers an even broader range of fragrance experiences to match their mood, aesthetic, and everyday rituals.

"Fragrance is one of the biggest reasons people choose eos, and it's a major driver behind our position as the #1 body lotion and #1 body mist brand in America**," said Jonathan Teller, CEO & Founder of eos. "Beach Waves and Toasted Marshmallow build directly on that strength and are a meaningful part of where we grow next."

eos' Beach Waves and Toasted Marshmallow 24H Moisture Body Lotion ($10.99) and Cashmere Body Mist ($12.99) are available at evolutionofsmooth.com and launch across select retailers nationwide later this month.

About eos:

Founded in New York in 2009, eos, aka Evolution of Smooth, is an innovative beauty and personal care brand that has redefined skin care for a new generation of consumers. eos is dedicated to turning everyday routines into joyful, sensorial experiences through high-quality products that feel premium yet remain accessible. From its iconic lip balm spheres to viral body lotions and cult-favorite shave creams, eos delivers uncompromising performance incorporating clean, natural, cruelty-free and sustainable ingredients.

Today, eos ranks among the fastest-growing personal care brands in North America. With a mission to delight consumers, eos combines best-in-class product design, prestige-level fragrances and dermatologist-tested formulas that work as good as they look and smell. The brand has built a passionate fanbase, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, through authentic, digital-first marketing and a strong cultural presence across social media platforms. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com.

* Spate Popularity Index, search term "marshmallow perfume," TikTok data, June 2026

** NielsenIQ across xAOC L52W ending 5/16/26

SOURCE eos Products