EOS SERVES UP A TASTE OF EURO SUMMER WITH #EOSFLAVORLAB SPRITZ COLLECTION

Limited-edition lip lineup inspired by Italian sips, gelato counters, and decadent treats

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eos, the beloved Gen Z beauty and personal care brand, is bottling the internet's obsession with Euro Summer and bringing it straight to your lips with the launch of its latest #eosflavorlab Spritz collection. Inspired by the rise of spritz culture, decadent dessert flavors, and the carefree energy of Italy's most iconic summer destinations, the limited-edition lineup transforms everyday lip care into a transportive, sensorial escape.

#eosflavorlab Spritz collection

The collection features irresistible, crave-worthy flavors spanning sparkling citrus, Italian-inspired sips, and rich desserts, including Tangerine Spritz, Strawberry Limoncello, Raspberry Rosé, and Espresso Martini, alongside treat-inspired favorites like Pistachio Gelato, Vanilla Cannoli, Crème Brulée, and Blueberry Lavender. Designed to delight the senses, each flavor brings a taste of "la dolce vita" to everyday routines.

Leading the collection is a new limited-edition format for eos: the Overnight Lip Mask, a buttery, deeply hydrating overnight treatment that delivers visibly smoother, pillow-soft lips by morning – further elevating lip care into a more pampering, treatment-driven ritual.

"#eosflavorlab is all about bringing the latest trends in taste, flavor and food into our portfolio," said Soyoung Kang, President of eos. "With consumers leaning into escapism, indulgence, and sensorial self-care, we saw an opportunity to capture the energy of Euro Summer – from spritz culture to dessert-inspired flavors – and bring it into everyday routines. This collection transforms lip care into something more playful, immersive, and crave-worthy."

The launch builds on eos' track record of creating viral, flavor-driven moments that resonate deeply with its community. As consumers increasingly seek products that blur the line between function and indulgence, eos continues to lead with sensorial innovation, turning everyday routines into moments of joy through flavor, fragrance and storytelling. With #EuroSummer content generating billions of views across TikTok, the collection taps directly into a cultural moment already captivating its audience.

The collection also debuts elevated, Italian-inspired packaging designed to evoke a chic, travel-ready aesthetic. Each product is housed in plastic-free FSC-certified cartons, reflecting eos' ongoing commitment to more sustainable design without compromising shelf impact.

Made with sustainably sourced natural shea, each product smooths, protects, and hydrates lips while remaining gentle enough for sensitive skin. The #eosflavorlab Spritz assortment is available now at www.evolutionofsmooth.com and select retailers, including Target, with retail prices ranging from $5.99 - $10.99.

About eos:

Founded in New York in 2009, eos—aka Evolution of Smooth—is an innovative beauty and personal care brand that has redefined skin care for a new generation of consumers. eos is dedicated to turning everyday routines into joyful, sensorial experiences through high-quality products that feel premium yet remain accessible. From its iconic lip balm spheres to viral body lotions and cult-favorite shave creams, eos delivers uncompromising performance incorporating clean, natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable ingredients.

Today, eos ranks among the fastest-growing personal care brands in North America. With a mission to delight consumers, eos combines best-in-class product design, prestige-level fragrances, and dermatologist-tested formulas that work as good as they look and smell. The brand has built a passionate fanbase—particularly among Gen Z and Millennials—through authentic, digital-first marketing and a strong cultural presence across social media platforms. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com.

SOURCE eos Products