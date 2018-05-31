EOS Canada is Supporting the Launch of EOS - The 3rd Generation Blockchain

Starting June 2nd, 2018, in an amazing community effort, block producer candidates from all over the world will use the EOS.IO open source software to launch the EOS network.

EOS.IO is published by Block.one, which raised over US$3 billion through a year-long token distribution ending June 1st, 2018. Developed by Dan Larimer - CTO of Block.one, notable for his role in building Bitshares, a decentralized exchange, and Steemit, a decentralized social media platform, EOS.IO is the first decentralized operating system.

How EOS is Going to Impact the World

EOS is the first platform designed from the ground up for scalability that will allow mainstream adoption of the blockchain - offering enterprise level speed and performance to its users and applications that build atop it. For Alexandre Bourget, Co-Founder at EOS Canada "The new set of possibilities offered by such massive performance has never been imagined yet. We believe that the EOS.IO software has the potential to change the way we do one of the most foundational human activity: exchange and transact with one another.".

What Is the Role of EOS Canada?

Leading through technology, EOS Canada built and offered to the community the EOS BIOS boot orchestration software, the first tool to help Block Producers globally launch the EOS network as well as key community tools necessary for the ecosystem to flourish. Deeply committed to contribute to the growth of the ecosystem, EOS Canada is looking to become one of the elected 21 Block Producers.

"We see Block Producers as custodians of the network, the trusted keepers that will maintain and secure it. It is an imminently technology-focused endeavour, and we want to contribute on that front," says Marc-Antoine Ross, President and CEO at EOS Canada.

About EOS Canada

EOS Canada is a Canadian EOS Block Producer Candidate, leading through technology. Founded by a team of serial tech entrepreneurs, EOS Canada is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and is backed by Diagram Ventures, a venture launchpad building Canadian-based, global tech champions in insurance, financial services, and healthcare.

EOS Canada builds unique development, testing, and production tools to enable developers and businesses to embrace blockchain technology to build a decentralized world, as well as for the benefit of the whole community.

About EOS.IO software

EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications.

About Marc-Antoine Ross

Marc-Antoine is a leader. He has a passion for building teams and is constantly evaluating those he meets to figure out how they can bring their skills to the multitude of projects that he touches. From there, he figures out what he needs to do to make their talent shine. He is a serial entrepreneur, having started his first company at 21. He has co-founded three successful companies, two of which were acquired by major tech companies and the last one was acquired by Intel. Marc-Antoine is very well known in the tech community, personally advising several startups and mentoring companies through Founder Institute and FounderFuel. He is also an ambassador for United Way and has raised significant donations from the tech community.

About Alexandre Bourget

Alexandre wrote his first botnet at 12, later graduated in classical piano and went on to a prolific career in software engineering, with notable open source contributions. Alexandre co-founded two startups, including Bitcredits (a bitcoin payments processor, FounderFuel 2014 Spring Cohort). He then helped PasswordBox (acquired by Intel) craft their data stack and ended up as a lead Data Scientist in the Intel Security Consumer division. Today, Alexandre is very active in the blockchain space, advising several early stage companies. Alexandre taught programming for many years. He does live-coding presentations like no one else (Confoo, PyCon conferences) and is the lead organizer of Golang Montréal.

