EOS ENERGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Eos Energy To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

30 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

If you purchased or acquired securities in Eos stock or options between May 9, 2022 and July 27, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/EOSE.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EOSE) and reminds investors of the October 2, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that Bridgelink Commodities, LLC ("Bridgelink") is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction; (2) that, as such, Bridgelink's commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe; (3) that, as such, Eos's backlog was overstated; (4) that such overstatement negatively impacts Eos's ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 27, 2023, during market hours, Iceberg Research ("Iceberg") published a report titled "62% Of $Eose's Backlog Is With Financially Distressed Bridgelink Whose Renewable Energy Assets Were Foreclosed And Auctioned Off In May." Therein, Iceberg alleged that, while the fate of Eos "rests on its touted 2.2 GWh energy storage system backlog, which EOS valued at $535 million at the end of March 2023," the backlog "is fake." Iceberg elaborated that "Bridgelink Commodities, accounts for half of EOS's backlog by MWh or ~62% ($331 million) of its total dollar value" but that Iceberg "decided to dig into this customer's background and uncovered a group whose assets were recently seized by a creditor and sold in an auction." Iceberg added that "[w]e wonder how EOS can still present Bridgelink as a major client" and that "EOS continues to include Bridgelink in its backlog, and is likely to have made the same representations when applying for the Department of Energy loan." Iceberg concluded that its findings "completely undermine the authenticity of EOS Energy's promoted backlog."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.83 per share, or 23.9%, to close at $2.65 per share on July 27, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On July 27, 2023, after the market closed, Eos issued a press release titled "Eos Energy Enterprises Provides Preliminary Results & Issues Statement Regarding Its Customer Commitments and Backlog." Therein, the Company attempted to address the issues that Iceberg identified. Eos stated that "[t]he Company believes that its customer, Bridgelink Commodities, LLC, is a separate legal entity which is not implicated in the legal matters highlighted in today's statements" and that "[t]his customer, representing 45% of the Company's backlog, reconfirmed today that it continues to build pipeline and is actively seeking financing for energy storage projects covered by Eos's multi-year Master Supply Agreement." Eos also stated that "[t]he Company continues to progress through the Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office's (LPO) process for its Title XVII loan and is awaiting a conditional approval decision which may be taking longer due to changes from the recent Interim Final Rule announced in May."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.39 per share, or 14.7%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 28, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Eos Energy's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

