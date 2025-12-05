EOS ENTERS THE FRAGRANCE MIST CATEGORY WITH DEBUT OF CASHMERE BODY MIST COLLECTION

The highly anticipated new category launch doubles down on the brand's authority in the fragrance space

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the iconic Gen Z beauty and personal care brand, eos , is building on its leadership in scent-forward body care with a highly anticipated new category launch: Cashmere Body Mists. The debut marks eos' entrance into the fragrance-mist space and introduces eight of the brand's most-loved scents—Vanilla Cashmere, Strawberry Dream, Crème de Pistachio, Pink Champagne, Fresh & Cozy, Coconut Waters, Jasmine Peach, and Pomegranate Raspberry—in an all-new format.

The demand has been undeniable: in the past year alone, eos—the #1 hand and body lotion brand in America*—received more than 10,000 direct messages, mentions, and comments from fans requesting a body spray. As consumers increasingly layer eos' bestselling body lotions and body washes to create personalized scent routines, the brand is meeting that passion head-on with a product designed to complete the eos fragrance experience.

"Expanding into the fragrance category is a significant milestone for eos," said Jonathan Teller, CEO of eos. "The incredible demand for our body care has demonstrated that our customers want an immersive scent experience that goes beyond hydration. With Cashmere Body Mists, we are building on that momentum to offer an expansive collection of our scents in the dedicated fragrance format our community has been asking for."

This launch marks a bold evolution of eos' body-care offering, strengthening the brand's leadership in fragrance-driven skincare innovation. After the viral success of eos' 2025 limited-edition holiday Cashmere Body Mists—widely embraced by fans—the debut of this new collection is set to drive strong consumer demand and shape the category ahead.

"Fragrance has always been a core part of the eos experience, and our community has been incredibly vocal about wanting even more ways to enjoy their favorite scents," said Soyoung Kang, President of eos. "Our new Cashmere Body Mists build on that strength. We're excited to bring fine fragrance level quality and craftsmanship to a format that feels fun, accessible, and deeply personal—expanding how our fans incorporate scent into their daily rituals."

eos Cashmere Body Mists bridge fine fragrance and skincare, featuring a gentle, soothing formula infused with moisture-locking hyaluronic acid and aloe. The mists stand on their own with long-lasting skin-loving fragrance, and because fragrance naturally adheres more effectively to moisturized skin, fans who enjoy layering will find that pairing with eos' Cashmere Body Lotion can help scent stay richer, more vibrant, and longer-lasting throughout the day. The result is a versatile fragrance ritual that works beautifully however consumers choose to wear it. The body mists are officially available on evolutionofsmooth.com ($12.99) and will be available at select national retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Amazon in the coming weeks.

About eos:

Founded in New York in 2009, eos—aka Evolution of Smooth—is an innovative beauty and personal care brand that has redefined skin care for a new generation of consumers. eos is dedicated to turning everyday routines into joyful, sensorial experiences through high-quality products that feel premium yet remain accessible. From its iconic lip balm spheres to viral body lotions and cult-favorite shave creams, eos delivers uncompromising performance incorporating clean, natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable ingredients.

Today, eos ranks among the fastest-growing personal care brands in North America. With a mission to delight consumers, eos combines best-in-class product design, prestige-level fragrances, and dermatologist-tested formulas that work as good as they look and smell. The brand has built a passionate fanbase—particularly among Gen Z and Millennials—through authentic, digital-first marketing and a strong cultural presence across social media platforms. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com .

*as tracked by NielsenIQ across xAOC (Expanded All Outlet Combined)

