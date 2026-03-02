EOS DOUBLES CASHMERE BODY WASH OFFERING IN RESPONSE TO FAN DEMAND

Already the #1 growth-driving brand in women's body wash*, eos expands scent lineup

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved Gen Z beauty and personal care brand, eos , has expanded its Cashmere Body Wash portfolio with the introduction of four fan-favorite fragrances: Strawberry Dream, Crème de Pistachio, Jasmine Peach, and Pomegranate Raspberry. The dramatic product expansion capitalizes on the brand's rapid ascent in the highly competitive women's body wash category, long led by legacy personal care players. Just one year after launch, eos is the #1 growth-driving brand*.

eos Cashmere Body Wash Collection

"Our expansion into body wash marked a meaningful evolution of the eos portfolio," said Jonathan Teller, CEO of eos. "Entering a category where consumers had plenty of options but few reasons to be excited, and doing it in a way that genuinely resonates with today's consumer, has been one of our most exciting challenges yet. In just one year, the growth we've seen validates our belief in scent-forward, performance-driven innovation and reflects the trust our community places in us to keep raising the bar."

Expanding their body wash scent offering represents a strategic extension of eos' broader body care portfolio. The brand aims to deepen its fragrance authority while also supporting consumers' increasing appetite for scent experimentation. As customization and multi-step layering becomes increasingly important in consumers' personal care rituals, eos' Cashmere Body Wash plays a foundational role. When used as part of a complete routine along with eos' best-selling Cashmere Body Lotions and newly released Cashmere Body Mists, consumers can build a more effective skin care regimen and create fragrance experiences that are richer, more vibrant, and longer-lasting throughout the day.

"We've seen firsthand how consumers are embracing scent layering across categories, and Body Wash is the critical first step in their routine," said Soyoung Kang, President of eos. "We're building our portfolio with intention, in ways that directly reflect how our fans want to use our products every day."

eos' Cashmere Body Wash features a rich, skin-loving formula designed to gently cleanse while delivering long-lasting fragrance inspired by some of the brand's most-loved scents, available on evolutionofsmooth.com ($12.99) and at select national retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

About eos:

Founded in New York in 2009, eos—aka Evolution of Smooth—is an innovative beauty and personal care brand that has redefined skin care for a new generation of consumers. eos is dedicated to turning everyday routines into joyful, sensorial experiences through high-quality products that feel premium yet remain accessible. From its iconic lip balm spheres to viral body lotions and cult-favorite shave creams, eos delivers uncompromising performance incorporating clean, natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable ingredients.

Today, eos ranks among the fastest-growing personal care brands in North America. With a mission to delight consumers, eos combines best-in-class product design, prestige-level fragrances, and dermatologist-tested formulas that work as good as they look and smell. The brand has built a passionate fanbase—particularly among Gen Z and Millennials—through authentic, digital-first marketing and a strong cultural presence across social media platforms. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com .

* Source: L52W Nielsen chg in $ vs YA across WMT, TGT, Grocery, Drug. Excl Men's BW

