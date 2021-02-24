EoS Fitness Brings Premium Amenities and Unmatched Energy to Utah Fitness Lovers

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah residents know summer bodies are built in the winter and getting into the gym for that winter workout just got even more enticing with the grand opening of EoS Fitness' seventh High Value, Low Price (HVLP)® gym in the state.

The new 40,000+ square foot gym – located at 7135 S. Plaza Center Drive – is the first EoS Fitness location to open in West Jordan. Packed with exclusive EoS signature amenities, the new West Jordan location provides outstanding value for members with its affordable plans and flexible pricing. In addition, all new members will receive a Complimentary one-on-one Welcome Workout with a personal trainer to help start their membership off on the right foot.

"EoS Fitness stays on top of the latest fitness trends and invests in the newest equipment and amenities to deliver the best possible experience for our members," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "We believe working out should be rewarding and empowering, not just a to-do list checkbox. We've built a culture of belonging that allows our members to feel good about themselves and their achievements, and we're excited to extend our inclusive culture in Utah with our newest location in West Jordan."

With prices starting at $9.99 per month, members have access to the exclusive EoS mobile app with features like mobile check-in and account management, workout and fitness goal tracking, connectivity to fitness tracking devices, and the ability to enter EoS challenges and contests to win a variety of prizes. With signature amenities including "The Yard," a green turf functional training area, the MOVEoS Cinema, where you can watch big screen movies while working out, Olympic Lifting Platforms, an Indoor Pool and Hot Tub, a Recovery Room with massage chairs, and the company's signature G-Fit group fitness, water fitness and cycle classes, EoS has options for everyone.

EoS Fitness prioritizes the safety and health of its members, team and community and follows guidelines set in place by the State of Utah for gyms and fitness centers, including enforced social distancing, mask wearing and installation of sanitization stations.

