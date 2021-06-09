EoS Fitness Brings Premium Fitness Amenities Without the Premium Price Tag to Ladera Ranch

LADERA RANCH, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a brand-new location in Ladera Ranch, EoS Fitness makes kicking off summer fitness plans as easy as checking into the gym. Members are greeted by a highly qualified staff of fitness experts passionate about helping identify and exceed overall wellness goals, along with top-of-the-line premium amenities and equipment to make fitness enjoyable and rewarding.

Located at 27592 Antonio Parkway, the new 45,000 square foot Ladera Ranch location is the second EoS Fitness to open in Orange County and the company's twelfth location across California. With 24/7 hours to accommodate every schedule and memberships starting at $9.99/month, EoS Fitness is an inclusive and welcoming place with fun and challenging options, whether you are new to exercise or an experienced athlete.

At EoS Fitness Ladera Ranch members enjoy access to exclusive G-Fit group fitness classes taught by experienced instructors, including High Fitness, Les Mills BodyPump and Pop Pilates. Those looking for a personalized workout experience will appreciate the gym's full staff of certified personal trainers who curate customized workouts to help members reach their goals. Whether members are looking for a cycling class that is the perfect mix of exercise and entertainment or the latest strength and cardio equipment including TRU Traverse, Jacobs Ladder and the Booty Builder, EoS Fitness has something for everyone.

EoS Fitness signature amenities include, "The Yard," a green turf functional training area, the MOVEoS Cinema, where members can watch a big screen movie in a theater-like setting while working out, cutting-edge strength equipment including Flite Zone®, a 20-minute full-body circuit, Olympic lifting platforms, a Kids' Club, indoor pool and hot tub, saunas, a recovery room with massage chairs and more.

"Californians are ready to welcome the summer months with fresh optimism and a focus on overall wellness, and we know having a gym to call home can play a big part in that," says Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "Taking control of your mental and physical health with a new workout routine is the perfect way to kick off the summer and our brand-new Ladera Ranch location makes it fun and easy to get started with so many different offerings, from trending group fitness classes to spa recovery options. Members feel an infectious energy when they enter our gym and that energy helps set the tone for their workout every time they enter EoS."

Members have access to the exclusive EoS mobile app with features like mobile check in, workout tracking, connectivity to fitness tracking devices, and the ability to enter in EoS' monthly challenges and contests to win prizes including free memberships, personal training sessions, supplements, cash giveaways and more.

For more information or to join EoS Fitness, visit: EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its high value low price (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, extensive personal training options, and at-home workouts starting at just $9.99 per month. EoS Fitness' nearly 500 trainers have the knowledge and technical expertise to help members find their personal passion for wellness, develop daily fitness habits and achieve their goals. Visit Eosfitness.com to learn more.

