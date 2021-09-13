EoS Fitness Celebrates 7 Years, Forges Partnership with the Challenged Athletes Foundation to Further Mission of Fitness for All

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EoS Fitness is celebrating its seventh year as the High Value, Low Price® gym for all fitness levels by building on its commitment to make fitness inclusive and accessible to all with a new companywide, long-term partnership with the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).

In the spirit of the company's commitment to better the communities it serves, EoS continues its legacy of working closely with a number of localized charitable organizations to support causes related to health, wellness and overall community improvement.

This year, in honor of the company's seventh birthday, EoS has selected CAF as its premier charitable partner. The long-term partnership with CAF, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to providing opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics, allows EoS to expand its sphere of influence and grow its impact of accessible fitness options in communities across the nation.

EoS has more than 100 gym locations open or on the way, delivering its signature amenities to members in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Utah, and soon, Texas. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, EoS continued to serve its members nationwide with their health and safety as the top priority. The company pivoted operations in service of members' evolving needs, offering on-demand and livestream workouts led by group fitness instructors and personal trainers, providing cost-effective at-home fitness equipment options, and safely moving gym operations outdoors so members could still have access to weights and cardio equipment to continue pursuing their fitness goals.

"This past year we have worked hard to continue to meet the needs of our members with state-of-the-art amenities and an atmosphere where members can feel good about themselves and their achievements," says Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "Although these past 18 months have thrown significant challenges our way, our commitment to keep our members healthy and active has not wavered. By partnering with Challenged Athletes Foundation, we are celebrating our growing ability to make an impact in the communities we serve, and this partnership is a true reflection of our core values and our goal to bring inclusive fitness to all."

As the EoS Fitness premier charitable partner, CAF will continue its mission of providing opportunities for people with physical challenges to increase self-esteem, encourage independence and enhance quality of life, complementing the EoS promise to members of a welcoming place for everyone with a culture of belonging.

"High costs of adaptive sports equipment and lack of resources should not keep individuals with physical challenges from being active. That's where we come in," said CAF Associate Executive Director, Kristine Entwistle. "With partners like EoS Fitness who truly share our mission, we can work together to help these athletes. The EoS company culture clearly aligns with all that CAF is trying to accomplish and we see from the top leadership down, EoS team members are engaged and excited about our partnership as an extension of the work they do daily to make fitness accessible and affordable for anyone looking to improve their health and overall wellbeing."

Cardio for a Cause – The EoS Fitness 7th Birthday Party

To kick off its premier partnership with CAF and celebrate seven years of growth and impact on its communities, EoS is hosting "Cardio for a Cause," an inclusive bootcamp style workout led by EoS G-Fit instructors featuring special appearances by CAF Athletes on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Patriots Park at CityScape, 11 W Washington St., Phoenix, Arizona 85003.

The bootcamp event showcases the inspirational athletic spirit of challenged athletes working out side-by-side with EoS members and people from the local community. The high-energy session is open to the public and will be streamed live in all EoS locations so members across the country can join in on the fun. Participants will raise funds for CAF to help individuals with physical challenges get the support needed to succeed in sports and in daily life.

To keep the party going, CAF will be hosting a Sweepstakes Celebration with over $40,000 in prizes, including some exclusive items from EoS. For every $5 donated to CAF between Sept. 1-30, 2021, individuals will have a chance of winning a wide variety of prizes, including a Schwinn IC Classic Cycling Bike; EoS Fitness memberships; personal training packages and more! A grand prize winner will receive a seat at the CAF EoS Fitness Tour de Cove Cycle Event on Oct. 24, 2021, in San Diego, California; a $300 Southwest Airlines gift card; a $300 Marriott gift card; and a Schwinn IC Classic Cycling bike.

For more information on the event, how to donate or enter the sweepstakes visit: challengedathletes.org/eosfitness

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its high value low price (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, extensive personal training options, and at-home workouts starting at just $9.99 per month. EoS Fitness' nearly 500 trainers have the knowledge and technical expertise to help members find their personal passion for wellness, develop daily fitness habits and achieve their goals. Visit Eosfitness.com to learn more.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $134 million has been raised and over 35,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF's outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it's a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF's mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

