EoS Fitness Kicks Operations into High Gear, Opens Three New Gyms this Month

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growing population across the country prioritizing health and overall wellness, people are increasingly seeking forward-thinking fitness centers with comprehensive offerings that go beyond the basics to help them reach their fitness and wellness goals. EoS Fitness is answering this call and raising the bar for gymgoers of all levels with the opening of three new signature High Value, Low Price® gyms in three different states this month.

"Over the past year and a half, we've seen the importance of fitness in people's lives skyrocket and the country's growing focus on overall wellness, including both physical and mental health, has become a catalyst for our growth and expansion," says Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness.

The newest EoS Fitness locations are welcoming members in Glendale, Arizona; Sarasota, Florida; and North Las Vegas, Nevada. Packed with top-of-the-line amenities and expert staff, these new gyms boast more than 114,000 square feet of fitness space combined and deliver on the EoS Fitness commitment of High Value, Low Price® with memberships starting at just $9.99/month.

"We are dedicated to meeting the increasing need for affordable, accessible fitness options," states Richard Idgar, COO of EoS Fitness. "Every single one of our gyms provides a welcoming atmosphere where members are empowered to accomplish whatever goals they've set their minds to, and EoS is with them every step of the way."

Arizona's newest EoS Fitness, located in Glendale at 5070 N. 83rd Avenue, marks the 26th location in the state. Just minutes from State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, this brand-new gym provides athletes in training with advanced equipment and personal trainers to take their fitness to the next level. It's also just as welcoming to fitness rookies as the perfect starting place for their wellness journeys.

Florida's second EoS Fitness location opened this month in Sarasota at 4940 S. Tamiami Trail. This state-of-the-art gym is the first to open in Sarasota, following the company's official east coast expansion in 2020. Welcoming gymgoers of all ages, EoS Fitness brings an energy like no other with amenities that are accessible to everyone.

Rounding out the trio of August openings is North Las Vegas' newest EoS Fitness at 4520 N. Scott Robinson Boulevard, the company's 12th location in the state. Embracing the Las Vegas lifestyle, this location – in addition to Glendale and Sarasota – will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for members to get their workouts in.



All three locations feature EoS Fitness signature amenities including, G-Fit signature classes taught by experienced instructors; certified personal trainers; "The Yard," a green turf functional training area; the MOVEoS Cinema, where members can watch a big screen movie in a theater-like setting while working out; cutting-edge strength equipment, including Flite Zone®, a 20-minute full-body circuit; a Kids' Club; indoor pool and hot tub; saunas; a recovery room with massage chairs and more.

Members at all locations have access to the exclusive EoS mobile app with features like mobile check in, workout tracking, connectivity to fitness tracking devices, and the ability to enter monthly EoS challenges and contests to win prizes including free memberships, personal training sessions, supplements, cash giveaways and more.

For more information or to join, visit: EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its high value low price (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, extensive personal training options, and at-home workouts starting at just $9.99 per month. EoS Fitness' nearly 500 trainers have the knowledge and technical expertise to help members find their personal passion for wellness, develop daily fitness habits and achieve their goals. Visit Eosfitness.com to learn more.

