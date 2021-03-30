EoS Fitness Opens 25th Gym in Arizona, Raises the Bar for Gyms Everywhere

GILBERT, Ariz., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value Low Price (HVLP)® gyms, officially opened the doors to its 25th location in the state of Arizona, its second gym in Gilbert, AZ, once again raising the bar for gyms everywhere.

Conveniently located at 3025 S Val Vista Drive, just minutes from Gilbert's Heritage District and SanTan Village, the brand new 38,000+ square-foot gym is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, featuring memberships starting at $9.99 per month.

"Going to the gym should be more than just completing another task on your to-do list; it's much bigger than that. When you walk through the doors at EoS, you are surrounded by like-minded members, passionate trainers and dedicated team members who motivate you to be the best version of yourself," says Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "EoS is truly a place to connect and belong. Our newest location in Gilbert has a high-energy and inclusive vibe that welcomes members to engage on a level so many of us have missed over the past year."

The Gilbert Val Vista location marks 25 EoS Fitness locations across Arizona, and the wide range of EoS Fitness signature amenities offered at each location continues to expand. Members have access to "The Yard," a green turf functional training area, MOVEoS Cinema, where members can watch a big screen movie while working out, cutting-edge strength equipment including Flite Zone®, a 20-minute full-body circuit, a spacious Kids' Club, indoor pool and hot tub, Recovery Room with massage chairs, a basketball court, saunas, the company's signature G-Fit group fitness classes and more.

In addition, Gilbert Val Vista members will soon have access to Black Box VR. This groundbreaking technology engages EoS members visually and physically in a virtual world that combines dynamic resistance training and high-intensity cardio with virtual reality gaming technology. Backed by exercise science, but designed for fun, Black Box VR is exclusive to EoS Fitness and is currently available at the company's Scottsdale, Tempe and Peoria locations.

