EoS Fitness Opens Its Largest Gym in Utah for Taylorsville Fitness Fanatics

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With warm Utah summer days right around the corner and optimism blooming around a return to normalcy, EoS Fitness is opening the doors to its ninth location in the state, providing Utahns with the premium experience residents have come to expect from the High Value, Low Price® gym.

Located at 5546 S Redwood Road, the new Taylorsville location welcomes members with 53,000 square-feet of premium amenities and a team of highly experienced training staff. New members will receive a Complimentary one-on-one Welcome Workout with an EoS Certified Personal Trainer to help kick start their membership for maximum results.

"EoS is committed to bringing the highest value fitness experience to Utah and we continue to deliver on that promise with our newest opening in Taylorsville, our fourth new location opened in the state in 2021," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "Every square foot of our new Taylorsville gym was carefully thought out to ensure we are providing our members with the most bang for their buck. Whether a member is new to exercise or an experienced athlete, they will absolutely find what they're looking for at EoS in Taylorsville."



The largest EoS Fitness in the state, the Taylorsville location features high-quality equipment from wall-to-wall, boasting EoS Fitness signature amenities including "The Yard," a green turf functional training area, the MOVEoS Cinema, where members can watch a big screen movie while working out, cutting-edge strength equipment, a spacious Kids' Club, indoor pool and hot tub, Recovery Room with massage chairs, separate men's and women's saunas, a basketball court, the company's signature G-Fit group fitness classes and more.

The new Taylorsville location is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers memberships starting at $9.99 per month.

For more information or to join EoS Fitness, visit: EoSFitness.com .

