EoS Fitness Takes the Stage with Two New Show Stopping Locations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Nevadans, the new year is a time to set ambitious fitness goals and EoS Fitness is making the first step of getting through the door easier for those in Las Vegas with the opening of two new High Value, Low Price (HVLP)® gyms in the state.



The newest EoS locations in Las Vegas – Tropicana Ave. and North Durango/I-215 – opened their doors to the public just one week apart, on Weds., Jan. 20 and Weds., Jan. 27 respectively.



Located just minutes from Las Vegas Boulevard, the Tropicana Ave. gym located at 5035 W Tropicana Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89103, reflects the spirit of Las Vegas with its high energy pulse, as it's the first to sit in the heart of the city. The North Durango/I-215 gym located at 8615 W Rome Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89149, offers residents of North Las Vegas a brand-new facility, built from the ground up to showcase full-service, high value fitness options. Both locations feature memberships starting at just $9.99 per month.



Residents who call Las Vegas home benefit from the newest EoS locations boasting many elements that mirror the Las Vegas lifestyle, including exclusive member-only signature amenities and open doors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"For many people, the new year can be a time to not only reflect, but also look to the future and make changes to habits and routines to become the best versions of ourselves," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "We're working hard to ensure our local Las Vegas area communities continue to have safe and reliable fitness options in convenient locations so they can focus on their mental and physical health."



Together, the two new Las Vegas locations represent more than 75,000 square feet of combined fitness space for residents to pursue their fitness goals. Each location features EoS Fitness signature amenities, including "The Yard," a green turf functional training area, the MOVEoS Cinema, where movies are played on a big screen during workouts with a range of cardio equipment, Olympic Lifting Platforms, a Recovery Room with massage chairs and the company's signature G-Fit group fitness and cycle classes, with a huge variety of in-person and virtual class offerings, from Dance Fitness Classes like Hip Hop Groove, Zumba, and EoS Dance Party, to EoS Boot Camp, Tabata, EoS Yoga, Core De Force, and Les Mills classes.



New members will receive a Complimentary one-on-one Welcome Workout with a personal trainer, and all members have access to the exclusive EoS mobile app with features like mobile check-in and account management, workout and fitness goal tracking, connectivity to fitness tracking devices, and the ability to join EoS challenges and contests for great prizes.



EoS Fitness prioritizes the safety and health of its members, team and community. To that end, EoS follows all guidelines set in place by the State of Nevada for the operation of gyms and fitness centers, including enforced social distancing, mask wearing, and installation of sanitization stations members use to sanitize equipment before and after each use. The company is also an active member of the Medical Fitness Association, a non-profit organization providing guidance to the fitness industry.



For more information or to join EoS Fitness, visit EōSfitness.com.

SOURCE EOS Fitness