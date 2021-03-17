EoS Fitness Welcomes Members Back to Newly Revamped Utah Location

ROY, Utah, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 15 months of renovations and the addition of 10,000+ square feet of upgraded fitness space, EoS Fitness is welcoming back all members to its Roy, Utah location with brand new equipment, expanded amenities and more space to crush their fitness goals.

The Roy location, at 1985 W 5700 S, is raising the bar for fitness centers everywhere. The modernized 42,000+ square-foot gym boasts EoS Fitness signature amenities including "The Yard," a green turf functional training area, the MOVEoS Cinema, where members can watch a big screen movie while working out, cutting-edge strength equipment, a spacious new Kids' Club, brand new indoor pool and hot tub, Recovery Room with massage chairs, separate men's and women's saunas, the company's signature G-Fit group fitness classes and more.

"Our continued growth throughout Utah is fueled by our members' dedication and our laser focus on providing the highest quality fitness options for the lowest price," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "Major renovation projects, like the one we just completed in Roy, are a testament to our commitment to constantly evolve to meet the needs of our members. Whether that's offering on-demand virtual fitness content to keep members working out or renovating a good gym to make it absolutely great, we'll go above and beyond every time if it means providing the best fitness options for our members and exceeding their expectations."

The Roy location will be among the first EoS Fitness locations in Utah to soon offer Black Box VR to its members. Black Box VR, exclusive to EoS Fitness, is an intense full-body virtual reality workout that combines dynamic resistance training and high-intensity cardio with groundbreaking sensory and immersive technology. Black Box VR is currently available at select EoS Fitness locations in Arizona and California.

With now eight locations across the state and prices starting at $9.99 per month, all members have access to the exclusive EoS mobile app with features like mobile check-in and account management, workout tracking, connectivity to fitness tracking devices and the ability to enter EoS challenges and contests to win prizes.



EoS Fitness prioritizes the safety and health of its members, team and community and follows guidelines set in place by the State of Utah for the operation of gyms and fitness centers, including enforced social distancing, mask wearing and installation of sanitization stations.



For more information or to join EoS Fitness, visit: EoSFitness.com.

SOURCE EoS Fitness

Related Links

http://eosfitness.com./

