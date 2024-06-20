EOS HOSPITALITY GROWS ITS PORTFOLIO WITH THE WILLIAM VALE HOTEL IN BROOKLYN, NY

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Hospitality, a full-service hotel management company that specializes in operating luxury urban hotels and resorts in drive-to leisure destinations, has taken over management of The William Vale Hotel, a modern luxury boutique hotel in Brooklyn, NY, marking EOS's first property in the New York City market.

"We are excited to expand the EOS portfolio through the acquisition of a premier urban-resort campus in one of New York City's most dynamic neighborhoods, uniquely positioned for continued growth," said Jenna Kronenfeld, Vice President, EOS Investors. "The award-winning William Vale is the preeminent luxury hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The hotel's boutique setting and destination amenities showcase what we do best at EOS Hospitality," said Simon Mais, Chief Executive Officer, EOS Hospitality. "We are fortunate to have a team comprised of leaders with extensive experience in the New York City hospitality market and are thrilled to provide best-in-class management for this stunning Brooklyn hotel."

Since opening in 2016, The William Vale has become an anchor in Brooklyn– a social hub for visitors and locals to recharge and connect, whether that's over a drink at the pool or a rooftop film screening. The hotel is within walking distance to prominent restaurants, high-end retailers, and recently developed luxury apartments and office complexes, making it an ideal home away from home for both leisure and corporate guests looking to experience the creative energy and vibrancy of the Williamsburg area. The hotel offers floor-to-ceiling windows, un-obstructed views of the New York City skyline, and balconies in each one of its 183 stylish rooms and suites.

The property also offers 7,300 square feet of indoor event space, including a 4,100 square foot ballroom as well as upscale food and beverage and social options, including Westlight, a glamorous rooftop nightlife destination boasting stunning 360-degree views of New York City; Turf Club, an outdoor event space home to the hotel's exciting seasonal activations; Leuca, the hotel's signature restaurant that offers creative Southern-Italian-inspired fare; and the highly sought after Vale Pool, one of the largest pools in New York City, enjoyed by both hotel guests and locals.

EOS Hospitality is also pleased to announce the appointment of William van Wassenhove as the hotel's Managing Director who will play an integral role in the success of EOS Hospitality's newest property.

The William Vale is located at 111 N. 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249, within the borough's Williamsburg neighborhood.

About EOS Hospitality

EOS Hospitality is a full-service hotel management company that specializes in operating luxury urban hotels and beach resorts in drive-to destinations. Founded in 2017, EOS has grown at a rapid pace, more than doubling in size every year since 2019. Starting with one hotel in 2017, the company now operates a portfolio of over 50 hotels with more than 8,000 keys, making the group one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the U.S.

