EOS Investors Announces Partnership with Brittain Hotels & Resorts

The newly formed partnership will consist of North Beach Resort & Villas, Grande Cayman Resort, Ocean Reef – a seaside resort, Caribbean Resort & Villas, Bay View on the Boardwalk, Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort and Paradise Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort. These resorts encompass 2,400 keys, 4,400 sleeping rooms, 13 restaurants and 83 water attractions. "Brittain Resorts has fostered welcoming hospitality and established deep community roots in Myrtle Beach for the past 70 years," commented Clay Brittain III, Chairman of Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "We are fortunate to add the expertise of EOS to complement and expand upon these efforts." Matthew Brittain, CEO of Brittain Resorts & Hotels, further commented, "along with EOS, we look forward to continuing to invest in these iconic resorts and the Myrtle Beach community while creating the next chapters in their storied history of success."

The entire Brittain Resorts executive team, as well as all the associates at each of the resorts, will be retaining their current roles and responsibilities in the new partnership structure. Long-term resort guests will continue to experience the same "southern hospitality" they have come expect and owner-partners will continue to earn the superior returns they demand, each now delivered by an organization with greater financial strength, revenue management expertise and operating sophistication.

"I am very pleased that we have found a partner who shares Brittain Resorts & Hotels' core values of stewardship, service, excellence, teamwork, family, accessibility, and integrity," observed Ann Brittain LeMay, Director of Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "These values were instilled in the company many decades ago by Clay Brittain Jr. and reinforced through the leadership of David Brittain and subsequently Matthew and me – the future of Brittain Resort & Hotels is bright." Simon Mais, Chief Operating Officer of EOS Hospitality, echoed Ann's sentiments, "EOS is excited to be partnering with Brittan Resorts and Hotels. We look forward to building upon the success and longstanding reputation they have earned as legacy operators in the Myrtle Beach community."

About EOS Investors:

EOS is a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact [email protected].

About EOS

About Brittain Resorts & Hotels

Brittain Resorts & Hotels, the leader in southern hospitality, has been perfecting the family vacation since 1943. Beginning with the historic Chesterfield Inn in the heart of Myrtle Beach, the entire Brittain family worked as a team, doing everything from making beds to washing dishes on the busy weekend nights while honing the ever-changing marketing and guest satisfaction skills that are paramount to establishing a robust repeat business base. Everyone worked hard and helped each other whenever necessary. Integrity and trust were and are ubiquitous even today. The most treasured assets were a person's word and reputation. A handshake was a binding contract. Brittain Resorts & Hotels currently manages 20 premier resorts encompassing over 5,300 rooms, suites & condominium units as well as 35 restaurants.

CONTACT:

Bryan Barbieri

[email protected]

Carlie Stevenson

[email protected]

SOURCE EOS Investors LLC