EOS Investors LLC Acquires Kennebunkport Resort Collection

"As our first investment in the Northeast, we are delighted to add such a renowned collection of resorts to our portfolio and contribute to the evolving and thriving destination that Kennebunkport, Maine has become," says Jonathan Wang, President of EOS. "Kennebunkport Resort Collection has been a staple for Maine's hospitality sector for over a decade, and with this acquisition, we look forward to making a stronger connection to guests and further build on the great success that the collection has built thus far."

Kennebunkport Resort Collection consists of nine boutique properties that offer diverse luxury lodging options for travelers: Hidden Pond, one of the most renowned luxury boutique hotels in the Northeast; The Cottages at Cabot Cove, featuring individually designed waterfront cottages; the Grand Hotel, the only boutique hotel in Kennebunk's Lower Village; beachfront hotel The Tides Beach Club; Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club, which offers a floating pool on the bay and parking for private boats; Cape Arundel Inn & Resort, a luxury resort offering handcrafted experiences; The Lodge on the Cove, a restored motor lodge with upbeat decor; The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel, located on the Kennebunk River; and the historic Kennebunkport Inn, a casually stylish inn centrally located in downtown Kennebunkport.

"We are thrilled to be joining the EOS Hospitality family and are grateful we found a partner who recognizes the value of not only our collection of unique properties, but Kennebunkport as a world class destination," says Tim Harrington, Partner and Creative Director of Kennebunkport Resort Collection. "We look forward to working together as our collection evolves with new enhancements, amenities and experiences for both new and existing loyal guests to Kennebunkport."

Each property, unique in design, style and architecture, share a common understanding of unparalleled service, unmatched attention to detail, and sophisticated style. Included in the portfolio are a number of notable restaurants and event venues, including Earth at Hidden Pond, The Tides Beach Club, Ocean at Cape Arundel Inn & Resort, The Boathouse, The Burleigh at the Kennebunkport Inn, and The Dory at the Lodge on the Cove.

2020 will unveil a series of new projects to the collection, including a renovation and installment of new units at Hidden Pond.

About EOS:

EOS is a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact info@eosinvestors.com.

SOURCE EOS Investors LLC