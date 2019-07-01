EOS Investors LLC Acquires Kingston Resorts

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Investors LLC ("EOS"), a privately held real estate investment firm, today announced its acquisition of Kingston Resorts, a leading multi-property resort destination located on 2,800 linear feet of Atlantic Ocean beachfront in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina ("Kingston" or the "Resort"). Hilton Hotels & Resorts ("Hilton") will continue to manage the Resort on EOS's behalf.

"EOS is excited to become a part of the long history of Kingston Resorts, the premier oceanfront resort destination in Myrtle Beach," said Jonathan Wang, President of EOS. "The Resort is a great example of an irreplaceable resort in a desirable destination market that defines our investment approach. We are looking forward to the opportunity to work with Hilton and to invest in the Resort and build upon Kingston's long history of success and create the next chapter in the Resort's legacy."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to expand the EOS portfolio with a market-leading resort in Myrtle Beach, one of the most popular beach destinations on the East Coast and the second fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States," said Tom Burns, Vice President of EOS. "With over 20 million annual visitors, Myrtle Beach provides guests and residents with a diverse array of amenities, unseen in many other markets in the United States."

Kingston encompasses two market-leading, premium-branded full-service resorts, the 255-room Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort and the 385-room Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, and over 1,600 residential condominiums and townhomes. The 160-acre beachfront campus boasts direct access to Myrtle Beach and the Atlantic Ocean, countless guest amenities, and is the largest and most comprehensive oceanfront conference venue between Atlantic City, New Jersey, and West Palm Beach, Florida. The Resort features over 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space, multiple food and beverage outlets, over a dozen swimming pools, a recently constructed spa and fitness facility (Spa33 and 78Fitness), and a plethora of outdoor water activities highlighted by SPLASH! Waterpark.

About EOS:

EOS is a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact info@eosinvestors.com.

