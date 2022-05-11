EOS INVESTORS LLC ACQUIRES WEQUASSETT RESORT AND GOLF CLUB

"We are excited to continue one of New England's most special hospitality legacies with an investment in Wequassett. Wequassett is an irreplaceable resort, offering world-class experiences and exceptional service in a pristine, coastal destination. We are honored to add the beautiful and historic property to our drive-to resort collection" said Tom Burns, Managing Director at EOS Investors.

Simon Mais, chief operating officer at EOS Hospitality added, "Having opened in 1925, Wequassett Resort has become a beloved destination to generations of guests for almost a century. EOS Hospitality looks forward to building on the resort's already incredible reputation and ushering in its exciting next chapter."

Nestled on 27 acres of prime oceanfront property, Wequassett Resort features 120 keys. The luxury property boasts four restaurants, including casual dining restaurant Outer Bar & Grille; intimate restaurant and cocktail bar Thoreau's; outdoor pool bar & restaurant LiBAYtion; and flagship Twenty-Eight Atlantic restaurant, which is the only Forbes Five-Star restaurant in Cape Cod and one of only five across all of New England.

The property can host both corporate and social events in its myriad interior and exterior meeting spaces, including Eben Ryder House, Garden Terrace, The Pavilion, Cape Villa and The Children's Center. Wequassett features a large resort pool; adults-only lap pool; and four tennis courts. Hotel guests have access to play on the private 18-hole Cape Cod National course, ranked as one of the top 20 best golf courses by Golf Digest. Additional amenities include boat rentals, fishing charters, kayak tours; stand-up paddle board rentals; a fitness center and dance classes among others. Located in Chatham, MA, Wequassett Resort is a 1.5-hour drive from Boston.

"It has been an honor to serve the community throughout the decades and we are pleased to turn the reigns over to an organization that shares in our vision and is committed to making the resort even better" said Mark Novota, who has served as a Managing Partner at Wequassett Resort for 35 years, "We are proud of all that we have accomplished and were extremely careful in choosing the right organization to pass the baton to. We are confident that EOS shares in that pride and what is special about Wequassett will live on."

About EOS Investors:

EOS is a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact [email protected].

