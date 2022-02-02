EOS Linx and Choice Hotels to Bring EV Charging Stations to Select Properties

DEXTER, Mo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Linx , a provider of solar-supported stations with electric vehicle (EV) chargers and digital advertising displays, today announced a collaboration with Choice Hotels International to install EOS Charge Stations at select properties. The first set of EOS Charge Stations will be installed at select Choice Hotels franchised properties in Atlanta, Chattanooga, and Nashville during the first quarter of this year, with a goal to later scale deployments at additional locations across the U.S. following a successful pilot program.

"We're thrilled to bring EOS Charge Stations to select Choice Hotels properties and help fulfill the EV charging needs of drivers," says Blake Snider, President at EOS Linx. "Choice Hotels properties are often located close to highways, making them ideal locations for EV chargers, and this collaboration brings us one step closer to creating a robust EV charging infrastructure that will help support our nation's EV growth targets."

"This is an exciting collaboration that will provide drivers with access to EV chargers while traveling and in the future, potentially uncover new customer engagement opportunities for our 6,000-plus domestic franchised hotels," says Rick Summa, Vice President of Partner Services at Choice Hotels International. "The ability to provide drivers with this added convenience while also promoting environmentally sustainable practices in the cities our franchisees serve makes this an impactful relationship we are excited to grow."

Powered by robust data analytics tools, EOS Charge Stations include 75-inch digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising displays designed to maximize brand exposure and engagement of consumers. Research from Nielsen and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America found 70 percent of consumers that notice a digital place-based OOH ad immediately visit a business after exposure and 89 percent make a purchase after visiting the business.

The digital display also includes the ability to broadcast urgent public service announcements regarding missing children via EOS Linx's partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children .

About EOS Linx

EOS Linx offers smarter solutions, supported by renewable energy, designed to improve communities through technology and engagement. The EOS comprehensive product suite, including solar power generation and storage, electric vehicle charging, AI-based security, and digital out-of-home advertising, adds immediate value to each location. Our innovative, environmentally conscious, and futuristic platform of services utilizes advanced analytics and machine learning to grow with your business. Solar-supported with self-contained connectivity, EOS Linx continuously performs…even when grid power is interrupted. At EOS Linx we believe sustainable energy infrastructure is the future. We are the smartest solution to power today's on-the-go lifestyle.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

