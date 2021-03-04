EOS Linx has entered into an agreement with the Atlanta Retailers Association to provide Free EV charging stations throughout the Atlanta Area

ATLANTA, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Retailers Association (ARA), a convenience stores association with nearly 1,000 members, has entered into an agreement with EOS Linx to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at select locations in the Atlanta area. The units, which were created and designed by EOS Linx, feature a 75-inch digital advertising platform that fully integrates cutting edge, artificial intelligence-based security, and surveillance features.

As the demand for renewable energy resources increases to meet ambitious sustainability goals across the country, the need for EV charging stations has been suddenly thrust into the spotlight. The agreement between ARA and EOS Linx will provide a unique opportunity to ARA members to attract new customers to its locations and tap into the rapidly growing EV charging industry.

ARA is expanding its reach in the Atlanta area with this environmentally friendly and emerging technology. The new charging stations with an integrated 75-inch ultrabright advertising display will allow the ARA members to connect with their consumers by providing important information such as emergency, weather, Code Adam alerts, community outreach and more.

"The Atlanta Retailers Association is delighted to work with EOS Linx on this unique initiative. The contemporary solar-paneled kiosk units will be our conduit into the growing energy market and will enhance our operations. This forward-thinking initiative will play a variety of roles for us in the future. We love the functional electric vehicle chargers, plus the digital screen will provide a continual loop of relevant ads to improve sales. Finally, the added security, along with the expanded data and analytics are all excellent benefits for our members as well," stated Steve McCown, CEO of ARA.

The EOS Linx smart-city solution is the first, fully integrated network of smart technology that uses proprietary data gathering and advanced analytics through artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is a completely new way to look at consumer engagement practices through targeted advertising and solar-powered digital displays.

"We are thrilled to work with the Atlanta Retailers Association and bring free EV charging opportunities to Atlanta. The demand for the renewable energy is increasing and providing additional EV charging stations is a critical step forward to meeting that demand," said Blake Snider, EOS Linx President. "With this alliance, we are able to fill an immediate need in the Atlanta community. We look forward to growing along with ARA as we provide more renewable energy solutions for years to come."

About Atlanta Retailers Association

Atlanta Retailers Association is a not-for-profit organization comprised of independent convenience store operators in Georgia. Since 1995, ARA has grown to nearly 1,000 retail stores stretching across Georgia with the majority of the locations in the Atlanta area. ARA is managed by its Board of Directors. ARA Board members are elected by the association members for their knowledge, expertise, and strong desire in growing the organization ethically and for the benefit of its members. ARA is committed to supporting the Atlanta communities. ARA works with its community partners and provides funding for projects that improves lives of the people in the Atlanta's underserved communities.

About EOS Linx

EOS Linx offers smart-city solutions—powered by renewable energy—designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience. The solar-based EOS platform contains a variety of offerings, including digital out-of-home marketing, EV charging, security, data gathering and advanced analytics via artificial intelligence and machine learning, and connectivity including IOT, cellular and wireless.

