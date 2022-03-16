EOS Linx Partners with Independent Buyers' Co-Op to Expand EV Charger Network Across 6,100 Locations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Linx, a provider of solar-supported electric vehicle (EV) chargers with data-driven digital advertising displays, today announced a partnership with convenience store cooperative Independent Buyers' Co-Op (I.B.C.) to install EOS Charge Stations at select member stores across the South. The wide-reaching footprint of I.B.C.'s 6,000-plus members, many of which are located in rural areas, will help extend EV charging availability to more communities. EOS will initially prioritize I.B.C. locations in Tennessee, Texas, and Florida, then expand into other new markets.

"Located in easily accessible and highly trafficked locations across rural and metropolitan areas, independent convenience stores hold tremendous potential in filling the gaps in the nation's EV charging infrastructure," says Blake Snider, CEO at EOS Linx. "We're looking forward to working with I.B.C.'s members to install EOS Charge Stations that will benefit both the store owners and their customers for years to come."

Each EOS Charge Station includes multiple EV charging sockets, robust data analytics tools, and an option to add an AI security component. The Charge Station's 75-inch digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising display is designed to maximize brand exposure and engagement by reaching consumers when and where they are making purchasing decisions.

"Our partnership with EOS Linx brings new EV charging and revenue generating opportunities to our members, enabling them to remain competitive and better serve their communities and customers," says I.B.C. Chairman & CEO Rob Knight. "These EV charging stations will become community fixtures at convenience stores for decades to come."

Convenience stores saw record sales in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic directed more visits, and the locations became increasingly vital to surrounding communities and visitors alike.

I.B.C. helps smaller convenience store owners compete with larger chains by offering the buying power of thousands of stores, providing retail rebates, and a host of other support services.

About EOS Linx

EOS Linx offers smarter solutions, supported by renewable energy, designed to improve communities through technology and engagement. The EOS comprehensive product suite, including solar power generation and storage, electric vehicle charging, AI-based security, and digital out-of-home advertising, adds immediate value to each location. Our innovative, environmentally conscious, and futuristic platform of services utilizes advanced analytics and machine learning to grow with your business. Solar-supported with self-contained connectivity, EOS Linx continuously performs…even when grid power is interrupted. At EOS Linx we believe sustainable energy infrastructure is the future. We are the smartest solution to power today's on-the-go lifestyle.

About Independent Buyers' Co-Op

Independent Buyers' Co-Op understands a simple business principle in the convenience store industry: Convenience store owners are overlooked by most suppliers when they have less than 50 stores. I.B.C. understands how difficult it is for independently owned convenience stores to compete with large chains, which is why we bring them the buying power of our 6,300+ stores. We have attracted top talent with a variety of backgrounds who are dedicated to improving the success of independently owned convenience stores. I.B.C. and its members have led the way in building a full-service cooperative; one that offers more than a rebate program. We pride ourselves on communication, initiative, and providing members with necessary industry services like our free back-office system, free POS signage, powerful decision-making tools, category management insights, new product platforms, and merchandizing materials. I.B.C. members enjoy access to our fully staffed corporate office and store assigned field personnel available to assist in person or through phone and email.

