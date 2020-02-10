eos Products Expands Commitment to Sustainable Sourcing of Shea

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eos Products, the beauty brand known for its iconic lip balms, announces the expansion of their SHEA BETTER sustainability program for 2020. In partnership with the Global Shea Alliance (GSA), USAID and their supply chain, eos is committing to making a positive impact on the communities in West Africa from which they source their Shea.

This upcoming year, eos is expanding their pledge with the implementation of multiple projects that will make a larger, even more meaningful impact to their Shea sourcing communities in Ghana, Africa. From building micro-warehouses in eight different communities to co-financing and constructing a modern organic Shea processing center that will allow the surrounding communities the opportunity to work more efficiently, safely and sustainably, eos is committed to finding ways to help women Shea collectors maximize their income opportunities, while protecting the ecosystem.

"We believe in supporting the communities and ecosystems from which we source all of our Shea," said eos Founder & CEO, Jonathan Teller. "We started our SHEA BETTER sustainability program in 2018 by building fuel-efficient stoves for women Shea harvesters in Burkina Faso and saw first hand how we can have a positive influence on the communities."

To date, eos has built fuel-efficient stoves for more than 1,200 women in the shea industry across 25 different villages in Burkina Faso. The improved stoves are safer, more fuel- and water-efficient, and result in a lower carbon footprint. eos also provided business and quality Shea kernel training to the women's cooperatives in Burkina Faso so they can continue to maximize income earning opportunities.

"Our SHEA BETTER sustainability program, in partnership with the Global Shea Alliance, is focused on giving back to the community because we know the Shea trade supplies women harvesters with a meaningful income," said Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer at eos. "We are also proud to serve as co-chair of the GSA's Sustainability Working Group, whose goal is to govern the development and oversee the implementation of the GSA's sustainability program."

eos recently announced the launch of their SHEA BETTER™ Hand Creams, which deliver 24-hour hydration with sustainably sourced Shea oil and Shea butter. 15% of sales from every hand cream sold on the eos website will be donated to support the GSA and the sustainability needs of the Shea industry.

To learn more about eos' SHEA BETTER sustainability program, please visit sheabetter.com.

About eos

eos is a leading beauty and skincare brand that originated around a key insight: products should deliver refreshingly awesome moments that transcend daily routines. eos successfully translated that insight to its iconic lip balms, hand creams, and shave creams, all of which are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, gluten-free, and packed with nourishing vitamins and natural skin-conditioning oils. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com.

About the Global Shea Alliance

The GSA is a non-profit industry association with 500 members from 35 countries including women's groups, suppliers, non-profits, producer national associations, affiliate members, brands and retailers. Through public-private partnerships, the GSA promotes industry sustainability, quality practices and standards, and demand for shea in food and cosmetics. For more information please visit: http://www.globalshea.com/

Contact:

Analise Guarino

analise@cmmpr.com

SOURCE eos Products

Related Links

http://www.evolutionofsmooth.com

