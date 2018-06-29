eos Products Strengthens Executive Bench with Chief Marketing Officer Hire

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Soyoung join our organization," said eos Co-Founder & CEO Jonathan Teller. "Soyoung's expertise and track record reflect a unique blend of best-in-class business knowledge and practices that will fuel eos' ongoing expansion and lead our marketing organization to even greater success. We have ambitious growth objectives, and we are committed to investing in the right talent and resources to get there."

"I'm thrilled to join this dynamic organization and work alongside eos' leadership team that has and will continue to evolve the beauty industry," said Kang. "eos was built on innovation and superior consumer experiences, and I am passionate about the opportunity to lead this next exciting phase of growth, and to strengthen this great brand and its connection with consumers around the world."

Kang joins from Bath & Body Works, where she most recently was the senior Vice President of Brand Development Merchandising.

Kang joins eos on the heels of several other key executives, including Bob Murphy, who was recently appointed General Manager of North America, and senior hires in digital, e-commerce, public relations, influencer marketing, finance and HR.

Since the beginning of 2017, eos Products' workforce has nearly doubled, a testament to its commitment to investing in the people needed for the next stage of this still young company's growth.

About eos

eos is a market leader and trailblazer in the lip care sector, having sold over half a billion lip balms worldwide. The iconic sphere-shaped lip balms quickly grew a cult-like following, paving the way for a portfolio expansion including hand and body lotions, facial skincare and shave creams – all price accessible and designed to deliver delight through unique formulas and innovative packaging. eos has a highly engaged community of 9 million fans – and growing – across its social media platforms. Recognized for its quality and appeal, eos is the recipient of multiple beauty & industry awards including Allure, Health, and NewBeauty Magazines and holds numerous credentials, including the USDA Organic and European ECO-Cert COSMOS seals for its 100% natural Organic Lip Balms. eos products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, gluten-free, and packed with nourishing vitamins and natural skin-conditioning oils.

Today, the delightful beauty brand continues to innovate in new categories and sells in 18 countries across the globe. eos products can be found in both high-end and mass retailers, and are also available on www.evolutionofsmooth.com, where further information is also available.

