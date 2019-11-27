eos Products Strengthens Leadership Team with Vice President North America Marketing Hire

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eos Products, the beauty brand known for its iconic lip balms, announces the appointment of Jane Ko as Vice President of North America Marketing. In her new role, dual-reporting into Chief Marketing Officer Soyoung Kang and General Manager of North America, Robert Murphy, Jane is responsible for the go-to-market brand strategy and serves as a steward of the brand in North America.

"We are excited to welcome Jane to our organization," said eos Founder & CEO, Jonathan Teller. "Jane brings with her a unique cross-disciplinary approach to brand building and end-to-end consumer experience. We are confident her out-of-the-box business driving expertise will help further sharpen our consumer focus and support our ambitious growth plans in North America."

"I'm thrilled to join eos and contribute to its continued growth in North America," said Jane. "It's such a dynamic and exciting time for engaging with our consumers. I'm looking forward to working with the cross-functional team to lead the development of breakthrough marketing strategies that will deliver impact while staying true to the brand's legacy of innovation."

Jane joins from the Kellogg Company, where she led global growth initiatives and brand strategy for Kellogg brands Special K and Pringles. Jane has over 15 years of marketing and innovation experience in consumer product goods and luxury sectors, including at L'Oréal, Seaman Schepps and Nars Cosmetics.

eos is a company dedicated to helping its customers beauty in style—it all began with the balm. The company makes skin and body care products that deliver and delight (think: lip balms, hand and body lotion and shave creams) with flavor, fragrance, shade, and shimmer. All products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, gluten-free, and made with 100% safe ingredients. Their best-in-class quality has earned praise and stamps of approval from the USDA Organic, Europe's ECO-Cert COSMOS, Allure and more. eos partners with like-minded organizations like the Global Shea Alliance to support sustainable sourcing, TerraCycle to close the loop, and I Am That Girl to empower girls because social responsibility is everyone's responsibility. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com.

