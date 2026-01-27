EOS TURNS FANS INTO DESSERT FOR THE BIG GAME

The Gen Z Beauty Brand, Known for Crave-Worthy Scents, Makes Everyone Smell So Good, They're Almost Edible With a Big Game Spot Starring Netflix's Is It Cake? Host Mikey Day, Plus Limited-Edition Cashmere Cakes on Gopuff and Cozy Merch Drops

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eos makes people smell like a snack. For the Big Game, it's going full dessert.

In its Big Game spot, eos leans into the irresistible appeal of its new Cashmere Body Mists, imagining a world where people smell so delicious they're mistaken for cake. Starring comedian and Netflix's Is It Cake? host Mikey Day, the spot plays with the humorous confusion between scent and dessert, culminating in a final reveal that brings the visual metaphor to life.

eos, the Gen Z beauty brand known for crave-worthy scents, makes everyone smell so good, they’re almost edible with a big game spot starring Netflix’s Is It Cake? host Mikey Day, plus limited-edition Cashmere Cakes on Gopuff and cozy merch drops.

But the fun doesn't stop on screen.

Scroll eos' comments or fan-made content online and the message is often the same: eos doesn't just smell good - it makes you smell almost edible. Two thirds of Americans reported that they've purchased a product specifically because it smelled "good enough to eat" while over 70% have said a product smelled so good they wished it was edible1. Whether it's eos' lotion, body wash or the latest Cashmere Body Mists, fans say they smell like a whole bakery - and everyone around them can't stop obsessing, coming back for another sniff.

To fully satisfy fans' cravings, eos is giving consumers the chance to indulge with the launch of limited-edition, scent-inspired cakes, available exclusively on Gopuff January 28 and 29 in select markets while supplies last. Each Cashmere Cake is priced at $12.99, matching the price of a bottle of the new eos Cashmere Body Mists, and designed to look just as indulgent as the scents themselves.

To complete the multisensory moment around the Big Game, eos is also dropping a bundle of all 8 of the new eos body mist fragrances with ultra-cozy, scent-matched sweatsuits on eosproducts.com/products/these-scents-eat for $99 beginning in early February while supplies last. Infused with notes of whipped vanilla, cozy caramel, and soft musk, the sweatsuits bring the Vanilla Cashmere Body Mist experience to life - delivering cozy, head-to-toe indulgence fans can smell and feel like a snack in.

"I've spent a lot of time asking people if something is cake, but this was the first time I genuinely hoped the answer was yes," said Mikey Day, comedian and host of Netflix's Is It Cake?. "People want to take a bite out of their favorite eos products and now fans can eat, just like these scents."

"eos has always been about creating efficacious and accessible products that feel indulgent and crave-worthy," said Soyoung Kang, President of eos. "With our Big Game moment, we're leaning all the way into what fans already say — that eos makes you smell so delicious, practically edible — and turning that idea into an unforgettable experience."

From cakes that look like fragrance to sweatsuits that match the vibe, eos is redefining what it means to smell delicious this Super Bowl season — and proving that when it comes to beauty, cravings are meant to be satisfied.

The new eos body mists are officially available on evolutionofsmooth.com ($12.99) and at select national retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

About eos:

Founded in New York in 2009, eos—aka Evolution of Smooth—is an innovative beauty and personal care brand that has redefined skin care for a new generation of consumers. eos is dedicated to turning everyday routines into joyful, sensorial experiences through high-quality products that feel premium yet remain accessible. From its iconic lip balm spheres to viral body lotions and cult-favorite shave creams, eos delivers uncompromising performance incorporating clean, natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable ingredients.

Today, eos ranks among the fastest-growing personal care brands in North America. With a mission to delight consumers, eos combines best-in-class product design, prestige-level fragrances, and dermatologist-tested formulas that work as good as they look and smell. The brand has built a passionate fanbase—particularly among Gen Z and Millennials—through authentic, digital-first marketing and a strong cultural presence across social media platforms. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com .

