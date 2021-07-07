EOS Worldwide Acquires Rocket Fuel

LIVONIA, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide (EOSW), creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®), today announced that it has acquired Rocket Fuel, the world's premier learning platform for Visionaries and Integrators™ running on EOS.

Created as a follow-up to Mark C. Winters and Gino Wickman's popular 2015 book Rocket Fuel: The One Essential Combination That Will Get You More of What You Want from Your Business, Rocket Fuel's tools have been used by thousands of entrepreneurs to maximize the Visionary/Integrator relationship to grow their businesses.

As part of the acquisition, EOS Worldwide has launched the official EOS Integrator Community, a new free membership program and peer group network guided by Professional EOS Implementers®. The Community will help Integrators around the world connect with like-minded leaders across a variety of industries, as well as take advantage of various free and paid training opportunities offered both virtually and in person. Members can also join a dedicated Visionary-only Community and/or engage in the hybrid "LaunchPad" Visionary/Integrator Community.

Additionally, EOS Worldwide has launched an official EOS Integrator Certification program. To this point, Rocket Fuel University participants had to complete Rocket Fuel 101 (now a free class) and the Integrator Masterclass. Now Masterclass graduates will have the opportunity to further master their Integrator roles and responsibilities by achieving official Professional and Certified EOS Integrator designations.

In the near future, EOS Worldwide will also help match, train, and support Visionaries and Integrators through robust Rocket Fuel University training, programming, and recruiting resources.

"Integrators are an entrepreneurial company's secret weapon, and no company can achieve vision, traction, and health without a strong Integrator at its core," said Rocket Fuel founder Mark C. Winters. "Joining forces with EOS Worldwide will raise the profile of Integrators as well as raise the bar on the skills they need to succeed."

"A healthy Visionary/Integrator dynamic is already the most powerful pairing in business, and joining Rocket Fuel with EOS Worldwide multiplies that power," said EOS Worldwide Integrator Kelly Knight. "We're also excited that Integrators will now have a community where they can dig deeper into the EOS toolbox and learn from others on their EOS journey — something Visionaries have long enjoyed."

"Merging with Rocket Fuel will help us expand on the incredible success it has achieved under the leadership of Mark C. Winters," said EOS Worldwide Visionary Mark O'Donnell. "Without a strong Integrator, a Visionary is just a dreamer. Having the community of EOS Implementers team up with Rocket Fuel's excellent coaches, teachers, and facilitators will take entrepreneurial success to the next level when the world needs it most."

Those interested in better understanding their role and developing their skills as an EOS Integrator can visit RocketFuelUniversity.com to join the new official EOS Integrator Community, enroll in the next Integrator Masterclass, and apply for official EOS Integrator Certification.

About EOS

Based in Livonia, Michigan, EOS Worldwide and its global franchise network of EOS Implementers provides entrepreneurial leaders and managers with a complete system and a set of simple, practical tools for getting everything they want from their businesses. The Entrepreneurial Operating System effectively strengthens privately held businesses of approximately 10-250 employees in any industry, aligning all human energy and resources to achieve desired results. The five EOS core values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What You Say. For more information about EOS and franchise business opportunities, visit www.eosworldwide.com .

