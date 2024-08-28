EOS Worldwide Launches Inaugural Visionary/Integrator Duo Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dynamic duo, the Visionary and the Integrator are the key ingredients every entrepreneurial company needs to get to the next level.

Visionaries are the "dreamers" in the organization. They generate ideas to stimulate business growth and are natural creative problem-solvers.

In order to maintain harmony among the major functions of the business, every company needs an Integrator. The Integrator can have many other titles, but no matter what you call it, the right Integrator for any organization is the person who has the natural talent to manage daily issues as they come up and the ability to integrate all three major functions of the business into one harmonious group.

The Visionary and the Integrator couldn't be more different in terms of how they think and problem-solve. However, when their individual talents are correctly matched together and they work toward the same business goals, the results can be exciting.

Designed to harness the success of these two different positions, EOS Worldwide's inaugural V/I Duo Summit will help organizations take their business to new heights. A full day of learning will be held on October 16 in Dallas, TX.

"The Visionary/Integrator duo plays a vital role in the success and impact of entrepreneurial companies," said Kelly Knight, EOS Worldwide Integrator & President. "When the top two functions especially of an organization are moving in sync and healthy, it creates Rocket Fuel for scaling businesses. The V/I Duo Summit will be a game-changing experience for leaders of growing companies to understand who they are at the core and how to move more dynamically with their counterpart - in relationship - for the greater good of any organization."

EOS Worldwide wants entrepreneurial businesses to create time to zoom out, work on the business instead of in it, and truly focus on maximizing the power of the Visionary/Integrator partnership. This full-day immersive experience is an opportunity to step away and harness that one essential combination for getting more of what you want from your business.

"At EOS Worldwide, we truly believe that as goes the Visionary and the Integrator, so goes the rest of the organization," said Mark O'Donnell, EOS Worldwide Visionary & CEO. "Kelly and I have the highest level of trust, and we continue collaborating for the greater good of EOS. I hope other V/I duos will truly benefit from spending time together as I know Kelly and I have."

The V/I Duo Summit will take place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. CT in Dallas, TX. Attendees will get a chance to hear keynotes and participate in workshops individually and with their V/I Duo counterparts while meeting and growing alongside other V/I Duos. Please note that duos must attend together.

As a bonus, Visionary Masterclass and Integrator Masterclass® will be held the day before the V/I Duo Summit on Tuesday, October 15. After registering for the Summit, attendees will receive $250 off each Masterclass ticket.

About EOS®

Named for the past three consecutive years to the Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, as well as to the inaugural 2022 Inc. Power Partner list, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs all over the globe get everything they want from their businesses.

The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success.

More than 800 EOS Implementers around the world help entrepreneurial leaders achieve company-wide alignment on their vision, gain real Traction® against that vision, and create healthy teams and cultures through masterful EOS implementation. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit eosworldwide.com .

