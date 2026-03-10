EOSE Investor Alert: Eos Energy Sued for Fraud after Manufacturing Issues Lead to 39% Stock Drop

Eos Energy faces securities fraud allegations for misrepresenting near-term revenue growth and the timing, execution, and feasibility of its manufacturing initiatives, causing a 39% stock drop.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) and certain of the Company's senior executives for securities fraud after the Company's stock dropped approximately 39%.

Key Details of the Eos Energy ($EOSE) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud related to Eos's representations regarding near-term revenue growth and the timing, execution, and feasibility of its manufacturing initiatives

Securities related to Eos's representations regarding near-term revenue growth and the timing, execution, and feasibility of its manufacturing initiatives Stock Decline: February 26, 2026 – 39.4%

February 26, 2026 – 39.4% Court: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

Investors have until May 5, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Eos Energy securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and is captioned Yung v. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., et al., 2:26-cv-02372.

Why is Eos Energy Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Eos Energy manufactures zinc-based long-duration battery energy storage systems used to store renewable power and support grid reliability.

Throughout the relevant period, Eos repeatedly touted manufacturing progress driven by a transition to a highly automated battery manufacturing line and issued revenue guidance of $150 million to $160 million for fiscal year 2025.

As alleged, these statements were materially false and misleading because Eos was experiencing significant production inefficiencies, excessive battery line downtime, and delays in achieving quality targets, which undermined its ability to meet its stated guidance.

Why Did Eos Energy's Stock Drop?

On February 26, 2026, before the market opened, Eos reported a substantial net loss of approximately $970 million for fiscal year 2025 and disclosed full‑year 2025 revenue that fell short of the guidance the company had repeatedly reaffirmed due to heavy spending to scale its manufacturing operations, including ramp‑up inefficiencies, automation‑related costs, and large non‑cash financing and asset write‑down charges. Eos also issued weaker‑than‑expected 2026 revenue guidance due to slower‑than‑anticipated production progress and heightened execution risk.

Following these disclosures, Eos Energy's stock price fell $4.39 per share, or approximately 39.4%, to close at $6.74 on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Eos Energy, you may have legal options. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, with no cost or obligation to you. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

