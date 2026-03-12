EOSE INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 5, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (2) the Company's battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (3) the Company was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; (4) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 26, 2026, Eos Energy announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, reporting, among other things, full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million, falling far short of the Company's previously issued guidance of $150 to $160 million. Management attributed these results to, in part, that "battery line downtime ran well above industry norms" and "the ability for the automated bipolar production to hit quality targets took longer than expected." The Company further disclosed it had "uncovered inefficiencies that result in longer end-to-end production times."

On this news, Eos Energy's stock price fell $4.39, or 39.4%, to close at $6.74 per share on February 26, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

