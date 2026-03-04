EOSE Projected Positive Margins by Q1FY26; Now Delayed to 2H -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eos Energy Enterprises told investors to expect the Company to reach positive contribution margins in the fourth quarter, results fell behind management's projections

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) shareholders suffered significant losses after the Company's Q4 2025 results revealed a wide gap between the financial picture management presented and the figures the underlying data supported.

On the Q2 2025 earnings call, CEO Joseph R. Mastrangelo told investors the Company would be "transitioning to CM positive cubes here as we get into the fourth quarter and targeting gross margin positive in the first quarter of next year." During the subsequent Q3 2025 earnings call CFO Kroeker reaffirmed this projection, indicating they "remain on track to reach positive contribution margin in the fourth quarter and positive gross margin as we exit the first quarter of 2026."

Yet, when reporting fourth quarter results, Eos posted a $54.4 million loss and an adjusted gross loss of $49.1 million. More disappointing to investors, during the fourth quarter call, CEO Mastrangelo announced the previous first quarter 2026 margin expectations were now out of reach as the Company's "path to profitability" had been "delay[ed]," with positive margins now not expected until "the second half of 2026."



