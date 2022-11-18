EOSERA Announces Boozy Bites as the First-ever EmpowHERment Pitch Competition Winner

Boozy Bites walked away with $10K of seed money after competing with two other companies, Heralogie and PWR WMN. Attendees voted for The People's Choice Award winner, and PWR WMN won the $2,500 award.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three companies competed at EOSERA's inaugural EmpowHERment Pitch Competition in Fort Worth on November 17th, 2022, but only one walked away with the $10K grand prize. After pitching for 8 minutes with 4 minutes of Q&A, 3 qualified judges selected founder Dee Dee Bryant of Boozy Bites as the first EmpowHERment Pitch Competition winner.

Boozy Bites, a woman-led company, is the world's first premium edible cocktail. Formulated by one of the nation's top scientists, Boozy Bites' proprietary gel is vegan and wine based—and the best part—every Bite comes in their patented push up cup.

About the Finalists

Boozy Bites competed against Heralogie, a woman-led company that helps menstruators feel unparalleled comfort, security, and peace of mind with their unique, tree-based, breathable period panties that mold to your body. Boozy Bites also competed against PWR WMN—the people's choice award winner of $2,500—another woman-led company that makes blazers with pockets that are functional and feminine.

About the Competition

EOSERA's EmpowHERment Pitch Competition will be an annual competition held during Global Entrepreneurship Week every November. 2022 was the competition's first year and is supported by presenting sponsor, Simmons Bank, and partners Satori Capital, BioLabs, Fort Worth Report, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center.

"We are thrilled for and proud of Boozy Bites for being the first to win the EmpowHERment Pitch Competition," says EOSERA CEO, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson. "Congratulations to all the finalists on their incredible pitches. You're inspiring other women entrepreneurs to get out there and believe in themselves. That's no small thing."

Judging the event was Stephanie Hicks, Abe Minkara, and Karen Noseff Aldridge. Hicks is currently the Worldwide New Products and Portfolio Strategy Director at Novartis. Minkara is Founding Partner at Legacy Knight, an independent, family and partner-owned Multi-Family Office providing exclusive investment access and tailored advisory services to ultra-high net worth families and family offices. Noseff Aldridge founded Rebel Athletic in 2013, and now dominates the all-star cheerleading apparel market and has expanded into dance and athletic wear.

About EOSERA:

EOSERA, Inc. is a female-led, biotech company that develops innovative products that target under addressed healthcare needs in the ear care space. Co-founded and led by CEO Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, EOSERA offers a full line of ear care products that remove earwax, relieve itch and pain, and provide routine cleanings to improve overall ear health. EOSERA products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. The company's products are currently available in over 28K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, Rite Aid, Albertson's, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.eosera.com .

