EOSERA Announces Three EmpowHERment Pitch Finalists; One Woman-Led Company Will Win $10K

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boozy Bites, Heralogie, and PWR WMN have been selected finalists and will compete for the $10k prize in EOSERA® INC.'s inaugural EmpowHERment Pitch Competition. Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, CEO of the Fort Worth-based success story got an early jump start by winning a pitch competition and is giving these three smart, innovative, woman-led, Texas-based companies a similar opportunity.

About the Finalists

EmpowHERment

Boozy Bites is the world's first premium edible cocktail. Formulated by one of the nation's top scientists, Boozy Bites' proprietary gel is vegan and wine based, and the best part, every Bite comes in their patented push-up cup.

Heralogie helps menstruators feel unparalleled comfort, security, and peace of mind with their unique, tree-based, breathable period panties that mold to your body. Heralogie is committed to sustainability, empowering menstruators, and alleviating period poverty.

PWR WMN makes blazers with pockets that are functional and feminine. PWR WMN was created by two best friends who grew tired of the intentional exclusion of pockets in their workwear. They transcend the idea that business is masculine by taking the symbol of professional life - a blazer - and making it strong and feminine.

About the Competition

The EmpowHERment Pitch Competition will be an annual competition held during Global Entrepreneurship Week every November. The original applicants were narrowed to 10 semifinalists and three were selected to pitch to a live audience November 17th at UNT HSC Next Offices in Fort Worth. Three qualified judges will select the winner to take home the $10K prize.

"We are thrilled about the selection of candidates for the first year of the contest," Dickerson said. "The competition was fierce, and our semifinalist judges had their work cut out for them. When EOSERA won their pitch competition, it propelled our company forward and took us to the next level. I'm glad to do something similar for another woman-led company. Good luck to our finalists!"

The inaugural EmpowHERment Pitch Competition is supported by presenting sponsor, Simmons Bank, and partners Satori Capital, BioLabs, Fort Worth Report, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center. Purchase tickets here for $5.

About EOSERA:

EOSERA, Inc. is a biotech company that develops innovative products that target under addressed healthcare needs in the ear care space. Co-founded and led by CEO Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, EOSERA offers a full line of ear care products that remove earwax, relieve itch and pain, and provide routine cleanings to improve overall ear health. EOSERA products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. The company's products are currently available in over 28K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.eosera.com .

