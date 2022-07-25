Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis of 15+ Companies by DelveInsight

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic disorder of the digestive system in which large numbers of a particular type of white blood cell called eosinophils are present in the esophagus. Key players operating in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market include Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, EsoCap AG, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Allakos, and others

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline eosinophilic esophagitis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15 + pipeline therapies for eosinophilic esophagitis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for eosinophilic esophagitis treatment. Leading eosinophilic esophagitis companies such as Sanofi/Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Landos Biopharma, Calypso Biotech, DBV Technologies, Celldex Therapeutics, NexEos Bio, Aqilion, Quorum Innovations, Serpin Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics and others are evaluating novel eosinophilic esophagitis treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel eosinophilic esophagitis treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline therapies in various stages of development includes Dupilumab, Benralizumab, CC-93538, APT-1011, AK002, ESO-101, Etrasimod, Mepolizumab, CALY-002, BT-11, Barzolvolimab, NDX33-o, SP16, Qi-201, Esomeprazole ODT, IRL201104, and others.

and others. In March 2022 , Pfizer Inc . announced the completion of its acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals , a clinical stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases. Arena Pharmaceuticals brings to Pfizer a portfolio of diverse and promising development-stage therapeutic candidates in gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology, including etrasimod, an oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator currently in development for a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's Disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and alopecia areata.

, . announced the completion of its of , a clinical stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases. Arena Pharmaceuticals brings to Pfizer a portfolio of diverse and promising development-stage therapeutic candidates in gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology, including etrasimod, an oral, selective currently in development for a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's Disease, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. Etrasimod is an oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator being investigated for a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's Disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and alopecia areata. In June 2021 , the US FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to etrasimod for treating eosinophilic esophagitis. Currently, it is being investigated in the Phase II stage of development .

is an oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator being investigated for a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's Disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and alopecia areata. In , the US FDA granted to etrasimod for treating eosinophilic esophagitis. Currently, it is being investigated in the . Lirentelimab (AK002), being developed by Allakos, targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor found on the surface of mast cells and eosinophils. In the completed Phase II ENIGMA study, patients who had concomitant EoE showed esophageal eosinophil reduction and had less difficulty swallowing when treated with lirentelimab. Allakos has initiated a Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of lirentelimab in patients with EoE.

(AK002), being developed by targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor found on the surface of mast cells and eosinophils. In the completed Phase II ENIGMA study, patients who had concomitant EoE showed esophageal eosinophil reduction and had less difficulty swallowing when treated with lirentelimab. Allakos has initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of lirentelimab in patients with EoE. The US FDA has cleared Landos Pharma's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for omilancor (BT-11), a novel, orally administered, gut-restricted LANCL2 agonist in development for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE). The company expects to initiate a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase Ib study designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of omilancor in patients with active Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in eosinophilic esophagitis treatment

The eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage eosinophilic esophagitis products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline landscape.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Overview

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic, immune-mediated/allergen-mediated clinicopathological disease. Clinically, it is distinguished by signs of esophageal dysfunction. EoE's chronic inflammation causes eosinophilic esophagitis symptoms. However, the exact eosinophilic esophagitis causes are not known.

Early detection and eosinophilic esophagitis treatment are critical to preventing the progression of fibrotic abnormalities in the esophagus, which may be only partially reversible. For eosinophilic esophagitis diagnosis, an upper endoscopy including biopsies of the esophagus is required. Currently, eosinophilic esophagitis treatment includes dietary elimination diets, off-label usage of proton pump inhibitors, and glucocorticoid steroid formulations.

Find out more about eosinophilic esophagitis treatment

A snapshot of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA APT-1011 Ellodi Pharma Phase III Glucocorticoid receptor agonists Oral CC-93538 Celgene Corporation Phase III Interleukin 13 inhibitors Subcutaneous AK002 Allakos Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunomodulators; Mast cell inhibitors Subcutaneous Benralizumab AstraZeneca Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants Subcutaneous IRL201104 Revolo Biotherapeutics Phase II Immunomodulators Intravenous ESO-101 EsoCap AG Phase II Glucocorticoid receptor agonists Oral CALY-002 Calypso Biotech Phase I Interleukin 15 inhibitors Intravenous Barzolvolimab Celldex Therapeutics Phase I Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors Subcutaneous

Learn more about the novel and emerging eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline therapies

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapeutics Assessment

The eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the eosinophilic esophagitis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Glucocorticoid receptor agonists, Interleukin 13 inhibitors, Interleukin 15 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, Immunomodulators, Mast cell inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors

Glucocorticoid receptor agonists, Interleukin 13 inhibitors, Interleukin 15 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, Immunomodulators, Mast cell inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies : Sanofi/Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Landos Biopharma, Calypso Biotech, DBV Technologies, Celldex Therapeutics, NexEos Bio, Aqilion, Quorum Innovations, Serpin Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics, and others

: Sanofi/Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Landos Biopharma, Calypso Biotech, DBV Technologies, Celldex Therapeutics, NexEos Bio, Aqilion, Quorum Innovations, Serpin Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics, and others Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Therapies: Dupilumab, Benralizumab, CC-93538, APT-1011, AK002, ESO-101, Etrasimod, Mepolizumab, CALY-002, BT-11, Barzolvolimab, NDX33-o, SP16, Qi-201, Esomeprazole ODT, IRL201104, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for drugs for eosinophilic esophagitis

Table of Contents

1. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 APT-1011: Ellodi Pharma 8. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 IRL201104: Revolvo Biotherapeutics 9. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CALY-002: Calypso Biotech 10. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline therapeutics

