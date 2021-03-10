Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market Size Worth $189.7 Million by 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eosinophilic esophagitis drug market size is expected to reach US$ 189.7 million by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 – 2028. The growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of target diseases, and rising demand for early detection of diseases are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The global market for eosinophilic esophagitis drugs is witnessing a surge in demand owing to increasing preference for personalized medicine and point-of-care testing. In addition to this, the market is also projected to get benefit from increasing government funding to improve healthcare facilities and the presence of key players trying to bring innovation in the field.

Request for a sample report At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/eosinophilic-esophagitis-drug-market/request-for-sample

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product type , the dupilunab segment dominated the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market and accounted for the largest revenue share. It works as the primary instigator in type 2 inflammations which also includes EoE.

, the dominated the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market and accounted for the largest revenue share. It works as the which also includes EoE. In terms of treatment , the dietary therapy segment accounted for the majority of revenue share and is expected to constitute over half of the market share during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to several unmet medical needs .

, the accounted for the majority of revenue share and is expected to constitute over half of the market share during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to . North America holding a dominant position in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market. The region holds over one-third of the market share and is predicted to increase it over the forecast period owing to the high rate of patients diagnosed with the target disease .

holding a dominant position in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market. The region holds over one-third of the market share and is predicted to increase it over the forecast period owing to the . Stringent regulations regarding the quality assurance guidelines set by medical governing bodies and safety measures about the drug development processes are complementing the growth of the global eosinophilic esophagitis drug market.

Get Full Research Summary on "Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market" https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/eosinophilic-esophagitis-drug-market

Regional Development:

North America has emerged as the most prominent region in terms of revenue generation, major developments, and opportunities in the field of eosinophilic esophagitis drugs. The region is expected to continue witnessing substantial growth during the forecast period on account of the presence of several biosciences and pharmaceutical companies along with the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure. The market in Europe is estimated to grow gradually, closely followed by the Asia Pacific region. Increasing government efforts to improve the care of patients and rising investments by public-private organizations are driving market growth in these regions.

Competitive Outlook:

The key players operating in the market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda (Shire), DBV Technologies, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Allakos, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Ception Therapeutics

Target Audience

Supply-Side: Pharmaceutical Company, Biopharmaceutical Company

Pharmaceutical Company, Biopharmaceutical Company Demand Side: Hospital, Clinic, Drugstore

Hospital, Clinic, Drugstore Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/eosinophilic-esophagitis-drug-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market Research has segmented the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market report on the basis of product, diagnosis, treatment, and region:

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Off-Label Drugs

Budesonide Oral Suspension

Fluticasone ODT

Mepolizumab

Reslizumab

Benralizumab

Dupilunab

Omalizumab

QAX576

AKOO2

Losartan

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug, Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Upper Endoscopy

Esophagus Biopsy

Blood Tests

Others

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug, Treatment Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dietary Therapy

Medication

Dilation

Others

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

List of Key Players of Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Industry

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Bristol- Myers Squibb



Takeda (Shire)



DBV Technologies



Falk Pharma GmbH



Allakos, Inc.



Arena Pharmaceuticals



Ception Therapeutics



Others

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry by PMR

Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market [By Blood Cancer Type (Leukemia (Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia), Lymphoma (Hodgkin Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Lymphoma, T-Cell Lymphoma)), and Myeloma; By Drugs (Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin), and Others); By Treatment Approaches (Chemotherapeutic, mAbs/Targeted Therapies, and Immunotherapeutic); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Check Point Inhibitors & Immunomodulators); By Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer); By End-user (Hospital, Clinics, Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow Us : LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research