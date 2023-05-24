EOSOLUTIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES THE FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF THE DR. BANNER BALLOON GUIDE CATHETER: A BREAKTHROUGH BALLOON GUIDE CATHETER WITH UNMATCHED FEATURES FOR NEUROVASCULAR PROCEDURES

News provided by

EOSolutions Corp.

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOSolutions Corp., a pioneering medical technology company focused on delivering high-quality catheter solutions, is proud to introduce the Dr. Banner, Balloon Guide Catheter (BGC). Developed in collaboration with InNeuroCo, a leading design, consulting, and contract manufacturing group, Dr. Banner sets new benchmarks in catheter technology, providing physicians with unparalleled capabilities, which include the largest inner diameter (ID) of 0.091, improved proximal stability, distal trackability, and a super compliant polyurethane balloon.

Dr. Banner's features ensure physicians have access to cutting-edge tools for navigating complex anatomies and achieving optimal patient outcomes. This state-of-the-art device is a result of extensive research and development efforts by EOSolutions Corp., aimed at delivering superior catheter solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

Key Features of Dr. Banner:

Largest Inner Diameter (ID)1: Dr. Banner boasts an impressive inner diameter of 0.091 in, offering a wide lumen for seamless device delivery. This generous ID allows for efficient navigation of complex anatomies and enables the use of larger therapeutic devices.

Proximal Stability and Distal Trackability1: The Coaxial Design with an eight zone stainless-steel inner member and reinforced two zone polyethylene outer member of Dr. Banner ensures excellent proximal stability, providing physicians with precise control during catheter manipulations. Additionally, its exceptional distal trackability enables smooth navigation through tortuous vessels, minimizing trauma and enhancing procedural success. The coaxial design also provides fast inflation and deflation times.

Super Compliant Polyurethane Balloon1: Dr. Banner's super compliant balloon's ability to conform to the vessel wall provides immediate confirmation of vessel occlusion minimizing procedural risks.

"Dr. Banner marks a significant milestone in the field of neurovascular interventions," said Anthony Parise, General Manager and Head of Sales & Marketing at EOSolutions Corp. "With its unparalleled inner diameter, proximal stability, distal trackability, and super compliant polyurethane balloon, Dr. Banner empowers physicians to overcome the challenges of complex anatomies, providing precise and effective treatment options for their patients. We are excited to respond to the needs of our physicians by introducing this groundbreaking catheter that will improve upon their ability to perform the most challenging neurovascular procedures."

EOSolutions Corp. remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide. Dr. Banner exemplifies the company's commitment to creating advanced catheter technologies that enable physicians to provide superior patient care and drive positive clinical outcomes.

For more information about Dr. Banner and EOSolutions Corp., please visit www.eosolutionscorp.com.

About EOSolutions Corp.: EOSolutions Corp. is a leading medical technology company committed to developing advanced solutions for neurovascular procedures. With a focus on innovation, EOSolutions Corp. combines extensive research, engineering excellence, and clinical expertise to deliver state-of-the-art catheter technologies. By addressing the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, EOSolutions Corp. strives to enhance patient care and improve outcomes.

Contact: Anthony Parise, EOSolutions Corp., [email protected]

1Supporting Data on file at EOSolutions Corp.

SOURCE EOSolutions Corp.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.