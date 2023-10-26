EOSolutions Corp receives FDA clearance for the Thinline Introducer Sheath, to enhance the utility of the Dr. Banner Balloon Guide Catheter

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOSolutions Corp. is thrilled to announce that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Thinline Introducer Sheath, a remarkable achievement swiftly following the successful launch of the revolutionary Dr. Banner Balloon Guide Catheter in the United States.

The Thinline Sheath, has been meticulously engineered to complement the Dr. Banner Balloon Guide Catheter, offering an innovative solution to the challenges associated with large-bore Balloon Guide Catheters.

Anthony Parise, General Manager of EOSolutions, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are delighted to receive FDA clearance for the EOSolutions Thinline Introducer Sheath. This sophisticated solution reduces the required closure size to just 8F, enabling seamless integration with the Dr. Banner Balloon Guide Catheter and expanding the possibilities for physicians with our innovative offerings."

The Dr. Banner Balloon Guide Catheter sets a new standard in the industry with its impressive 0.091-inch Inner Diameter, providing the largest balloon guide catheter lumen available. This translates to superior flow when aspirating and enhanced visualization during contrast runs.

Dr. Banner's unique balloon material composition ensures exceptional conformability to the vessel wall, reducing stress pressure during inflation, and the potential for vessel distention*. Its reinforced stainless steel, co-axial design with alternating transition zones, optimizes trackability while delivering unparalleled proximal support and rapid inflation and deflationtimes.

Dr Linfante, Medical Director, Interventional Neuroradiology at Miami Neuroscience Institute shared, "I really enjoy using the Dr. Banner balloon guide catheter. It's very supportive and its large ID provides significant aspiration. Most important is the very soft compliant balloon. It immediately conforms to the vessel wall confirming vessel occlusion. With the clearance of the Thinline introducer sheath, I now have the option to choose an 8 Fr closure system, if needed."

For additional information or the opportunity to experience the recently FDA-cleared Thinline Introducer Sheath, Dr. Banner, and EOSolutions Corp., please visit www.eosolutionscorp.com.

About EOSolutions Corp.: EOSolutions Corp. is an innovative medical device company committed to developing advanced solutions for neurovascular procedures. With a focus on innovation, EOSolutions Corp. combines extensive research, engineering excellence, and clinical expertise to deliver state-of-the-art catheter technologies. By addressing the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, EOSolutions Corp. strives to enhance patient care and improve outcomes.

1 Supporting Data on file at EOSolutions Corp.

SOURCE EOSolutions Corp.

