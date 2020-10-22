E&P and Local Media Consortium to Host "EPPYs LIVE" to Announce 2020 EPPY Award Winners and Finalists

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Editor & Publisher and The Local Media Consortium will announce the winners of the 2020 EPPY Awards at a virtual live ceremony on Oct. 27. Now in its 25th year, the Editor and Publisher (E&P) EPPY Awards celebrate the best in digital media across 38 diverse categories.

"This was our biggest EPPYs in 10 years," said Mike Blinder, publisher of Editor & Publisher. "We had over 450 entries from more than 150 media companies and universities worldwide."

Under the leadership of Christian A. Hendricks, president of the LMC, 44 judges participated in reviewing this year's entries. "We are honored to be a part of the EPPY Awards, one of the biggest events for recognizing quality digital journalism, including journalism that is local," said Hendricks. "With the explosive growth of digital media over the last decade or so, and as journalists this year face an enormous crisis in our country, it is an especially important time to laud our hard-working journalists and their achievements."

The EPPY Awards were established in 1995 during the "gold rush" era of the internet to recognize digital leaders and innovation among newspaper publishers. Since then, competition categories have expanded to include radio, television, and digital-only news publishers. This year, the EPPY Awards broadened its scope with new categories for college journalism and investigative reporting.

Blinder and Hendricks will be hosting the live broadcast announcing the winners on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at noon ET. This year's EPPY finalists will be invited and anyone interested in attending is encouraged to pre-register at EPPYawards.com.

The event is sponsored by Viafoura, which partners with over 600 media brands to engage, convert and monetize their digital audiences. Using best-in-class engagement and content moderation solutions, Viafoura helps companies create active, civil and loyal online communities — all while driving higher registrations and subscriptions.

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships and strategic initiatives on behalf of nearly 90 local media companies across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 4,500 newspaper, radio, TV and online-only news outlets. The LMC delivers over $50M in annual financial benefits to its members by harnessing their combined volume and scale to reduce costs and increase revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster, and others. The LMC has also launched high impact strategic initiatives to benefit its members including the Local News Advertising Inclusion List , The Matchup , The Branded Content Project and more. According to ComScore, the aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 212 million monthly unique visitors and reaches 80% of the U.S. online audience. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

About Editor & Publisher

Editor and Publisher's (E&P) roots began in 1884 as a publication dedicated to serving the U.S. newspaper industry. Today, E&P influences more than 190,000 news publishing executives through its legacy print magazine, the website EditorandPublisher.com and daily email updates. E&P's focus is to provide an independent voice to those who craft news content, strive to grow an audience for that content and then monetize it.

