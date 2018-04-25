EP Catheter Ablation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2026

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive report, Transparency Market Research has compiled a range of sections analyzing the expansion of the global EP catheter ablation market for the assessment period, 2017-2026. The study delivers insightful forecast on how the demand for EP catheters and ablation catheters will expand in the near future. From regional to local, the report covers the expanse of the EP catheter ablation market across global perimeters.



The study has profiled leading manufacturers of medical devices to identify the top players in EP catheter and ablation catheter manufacturing. Company profiles in this report provide a greater understanding on the developments of each players, and reveals the hidden motive behind their recent strategies. The report serves as a reliable business document that can enable market participants in developing new strategies towards future market direction.



Report Highlights

The report is equipped with first-hand information derived from direct interviews and procurement of statistics from authentic databases. Key features of the report include a segmental analysis of the global EP catheter ablation market, and competition snapshot. An overview of the parent industry for medical devices has been provided in the report. The report further delivers a standard introduction to the global EP catheter ablation market and provides definition on the catheters used in the procedures.



Analysis on supply chain, medical regulations, cost structure, and product life cycle has been provided in the report. Information on latest as well as pending patents has been offered in the report. From the list of distributors to recent mergers and acquisitions, the report has analyzed multiple aspects encircling the sales of EP catheters and ablation catheters.



Moreover, distinct sections on PESTLE analysis and competitive footprint are also compiled in the study. The report further reveals an intensity map that traces the presence of each market participant across the regions and sub-regions.



Market Taxonomy

The global market for EP catheter ablation has been segmented on the basis of regions, which include:

North America

Japan

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Latin America

Europe, and

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



In terms of end-use, the global EP catheter ablation market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics



Key products segmented in the global EP catheter ablation market are:

Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Catheters

Microwave Ablation (MWA) Systems

Laser Ablation Systems, and

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories



On the basis of disease indication, the global market for EP catheter ablation has been segmented into:

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Atrial Fibrillation and Flutter

Tachycardia

Other Indication



Research Scope

A slew of research methods have been employed in the development of this report. The study remains unbiased with its information and doesn't intend to promote individual entities through inferences that reveal high value statistics. In fact, such inferences are the USPs of the report as they can be redirected towards business development of market participants. The report has infused quantitative estimations and qualitative insights, and has been developed by considering metrics such as absolute dollar opportunities, compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) and Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates for interpreting the market size estimations. To capture universal understanding, the estimations and evaluations in the report have been quantified in US dollars (US$). The scope of the report is to provide valuable information for manufacturers of EP catheters and ablation catheters. This information will enable them to make the required changes in terms of product developments, technology partnerships, and entering untapped markets.



